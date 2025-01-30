What we know about the fiery mid-air crash at Washington DC’s Reagan airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Law enforcement officials scrambled Wednesday night after a jet with 64 civilians collided with an Army helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington D.C.

A massive search-and-rescue operation for survivors, involving multiple agencies, was launched in the nearby Potomac River, where the temperature was 42 degrees Fahrenheit.

open image in gallery Rescue teams organize to help search the Potomac River after an American Airlines passenger plane collided with a military helicopter on approach to Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. ( EPA )

President Donald Trump said he had been “fully briefed on this terrible accident" and, referring to the passengers, added: “May God Bless their souls.”

While questions remain, including how the horrific incident could have occurred in the heavily monitored air space so close to the Pentagon, here’s what we know so far:

open image in gallery ( AP )

What happened?

Reports of a crash outside the Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington D.C. emerged shortly after 9.30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. Initial accounts suggested that a small aircraft had collided with a helicopter.

All takeoffs and landings at the airport were halted as helicopters from law enforcement agencies across the region flew over the scene in search of survivors. Inflatable rescue boats were launched into the Potomac River from a point near the airport along the George Washington Parkway, just north of the airport.

Video from an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Center shows two sets of lights consistent with separate aircraft appearing to conjoin in a large fireball.

open image in gallery Aircraft Down ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

open image in gallery A search and rescue boat searches the waters of the Potomac River near the site of the crash after American Airlines flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport ( REUTERS )

The Federal Aviation Administration later confirmed that a commercial flight had collided with a helicopter that was later revealed to be a black hawk helicopter piloted by the Army.

Around 11.40 p.m. a law enforcement office told CNN there were confirmed fatalities but that rescuers had not yet pulled any survivors from the water.

Who was on the commercial flight?

Some 60 passengers and four crew members were aboard the passenger plane, which was operated by American Airlines.

According to the airline, the flight – American Eagle Flight 5342 – had been en route from Wichita, Kansas, to Washington, D.C. when the collision occurred.

“Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Worried family members gathered near the site waiting for information about their loved ones. Hamaad Raza, whose wife was on board, said she had texted him 20 minutes prior to the incident telling him they were about to land.

open image in gallery Signs display an "Emergency Alert" above an American Airlines counter in the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport ( AP )

When his responses stopped being delivered, “that's when I knew something could be up,” he told CNN.

The Association of Flight Attendants, which represents cabin crews at PSA Airlines, said in a statement that there were two flight attendants on board the plane.

“While we mobilize to support the families and crews directly affected by this incident, we are also sending strength to all first responders doing everything they can to bring survivors to safety,” union president Sara Nelson said.

Who was on the helicopter?

Three U.S. Army soldiers were onboard a BlackHawk helicopter that collided with a passenger, a U.S. official confirmed on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the status of the soldiers was unknown, but added that no senior officials were on the helicopter.

Another official said the Army UH-60 helicopter involved in the crash was based out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia. It was later confirmed that the aircraft and its crew were on a training flight.

Response from authorities

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president had been briefed on the situation, while Transport Secretary Sean Duffy – who was confirmed just two days ago – said he was onsite at the FAA HQ to monitor the situation.

In a statement released via Leavitt, Trump said: "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders.”

In a post on X, Vice President JD Vance urged people to “say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best,” he said.

Meanwhile, newly confirmed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement on social media that the department was “deploying every available U.S. Coast Guard resource for search and rescue efforts.”

She added: “We are actively monitoring the situation & stand ready to support local responders.” Noem expressed her concern and prayers for the victims and first responders.

Virginia representative Don Beyer added: I am following the response to a reported aviation incident at DCA, and am in touch with airport officials as we try to learn more about what happened and why. This is obviously very worrying, but I urge the community to please let first responders do their jobs and save lives.