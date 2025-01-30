Plane crashes into Potomac River after collision with Army Black Hawk near Reagan National Airport: Live updates
Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate crash between American Airlines jet and military helicopter
An American Airlines regional jet carrying 64 people collided mid-air with an Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday evening, according to federal officials, stopping flights in and out of Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan National Airport.
The helicopter was flying with a crew of three and had no senior Army officials onboard, officials said. The status of the crew could not immediately be confirmed.
“Learning that a plane inbound from Kansas was involved in a crash at DCA,” Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas wrote on X. “I am in contact with authorities. Please join me in praying for all involved.”
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
Casualties confirmed in the midair crash
A law enforcement source has confirmed fatalities in the midair collision between a plane and a Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, DC, according to CNN.
Rescuers have not yet found any survivors, but search efforts are ongoing.
Black Hawk helicopter was engaged in routine training flight at the time of crash
The Black Hawk helicopter involved in the crash with an American Airlines plane on Wednesday night was conducting a routine training flight at the time of the incident, according to Heather Chairez, media chief for the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region.
In a statement to CNN, Chairez confirmed that the military aircraft was engaged in standard operational exercises when it collided with the passenger jet near Ronald Reagan National Airport.
President Trump briefed about 'terrible accident'
Donald Trump said he has been briefed about the “terrible accident” involving an American Airlines regional jet from Wichita, Kansas, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, and a military Blackhawk helicopter.
In a statement on Wednesday night, Mr Trump thanked first responders for their “incredible work” and said that he was “monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise”.
“May God Bless their souls,” he added.
There has been no word on the number of casualties so far.
American Airlines confirms plane was en route from Wichita to DC
The American Airlines plane involved in the crash on Wednesday evening was en route from Wichita, Kansas to Washington, DC, the airline confirmed in a statement.
It also confirmed that 60 passengers and four crew members were onboard the flight.
“American Eagle Flight 5342 en route from Wichita, Kansas (ICT), to Washington, D.C. (DCA) was involved in an accident at DCA. The flight was operated by PSA Airlines with a CRJ-700,” the spokesperson said.
“There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft.
“Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts.”
Flight that crashed had 64 onboard: American Airlines
American Airlines has shared this update on the passengers inside the Washington-bound jet that collided with a military helicopter on Wednesday evening outside of Ronald Reagan airport.
“There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft,” the airline wrote in a statement. “Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts.”
Army helicopter wasn't carrying senior officers: military
The Army Black Hawk helicopter involved in this evening’s crash had a crew of three and was not carrying any senior Army officials, the military said.
Trump prays for those in Washington plane crash
Donald Trump has been briefed about Wednesday’s plane crash near Reagan airport.
“May God Bless their souls,” Trump said, according to a White House statement. “Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”
Regional flight from Kansas involved in crash: American Airlines
A jet with American Eagle, the regional carrier for American Airlines, was one of the aircraft involved in Wednesday’s crash.
American Airlines wrote on X the crash involved American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas, to Reagan airport.
