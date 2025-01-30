Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Plane crashes into Potomac River after collision with Army Black Hawk near Reagan National Airport: Live updates

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate crash between American Airlines jet and military helicopter

Josh Marcus,Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 29 January 2025 23:47 EST
Comments
Close
Plane crashes into Potomac River

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

An American Airlines regional jet carrying 64 people collided mid-air with an Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday evening, according to federal officials, stopping flights in and out of Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan National Airport.

The helicopter was flying with a crew of three and had no senior Army officials onboard, officials said. The status of the crew could not immediately be confirmed.

“Learning that a plane inbound from Kansas was involved in a crash at DCA,” Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas wrote on X. “I am in contact with authorities. Please join me in praying for all involved.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Recommended

Casualties confirmed in the midair crash

A law enforcement source has confirmed fatalities in the midair collision between a plane and a Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, DC, according to CNN.

Rescuers have not yet found any survivors, but search efforts are ongoing.

Maroosha Muzaffar30 January 2025 04:47

Black Hawk helicopter was engaged in routine training flight at the time of crash

The Black Hawk helicopter involved in the crash with an American Airlines plane on Wednesday night was conducting a routine training flight at the time of the incident, according to Heather Chairez, media chief for the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region.

In a statement to CNN, Chairez confirmed that the military aircraft was engaged in standard operational exercises when it collided with the passenger jet near Ronald Reagan National Airport.

Maroosha Muzaffar30 January 2025 04:46

President Trump briefed about 'terrible accident'

Donald Trump said he has been briefed about the “terrible accident” involving an American Airlines regional jet from Wichita, Kansas, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, and a military Blackhawk helicopter.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Mr Trump thanked first responders for their “incredible work” and said that he was “monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise”.

“May God Bless their souls,” he added.

There has been no word on the number of casualties so far.

Maroosha Muzaffar30 January 2025 04:33

American Airlines confirms plane was en route from Wichita to DC

The American Airlines plane involved in the crash on Wednesday evening was en route from Wichita, Kansas to Washington, DC, the airline confirmed in a statement.

It also confirmed that 60 passengers and four crew members were onboard the flight.

“American Eagle Flight 5342 en route from Wichita, Kansas (ICT), to Washington, D.C. (DCA) was involved in an accident at DCA. The flight was operated by PSA Airlines with a CRJ-700,” the spokesperson said.

“There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft.

“Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts.”

Maroosha Muzaffar30 January 2025 04:32

Flight that crashed had 64 onboard: American Airlines

American Airlines has shared this update on the passengers inside the Washington-bound jet that collided with a military helicopter on Wednesday evening outside of Ronald Reagan airport.

“There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft,” the airline wrote in a statement. “Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts.”

Josh Marcus30 January 2025 04:11

Army helicopter wasn't carrying senior officers: military

The Army Black Hawk helicopter involved in this evening’s crash had a crew of three and was not carrying any senior Army officials, the military said.

Josh Marcus30 January 2025 04:09

Trump prays for those in Washington plane crash

Donald Trump has been briefed about Wednesday’s plane crash near Reagan airport.

“May God Bless their souls,” Trump said, according to a White House statement. “Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

30 January 2025 04:01

VIDEO: View of Washington's Reagan airport after aircraft incident

Josh Marcus30 January 2025 03:53

Regional flight from Kansas involved in crash: American Airlines

A jet with American Eagle, the regional carrier for American Airlines, was one of the aircraft involved in Wednesday’s crash.

American Airlines wrote on X the crash involved American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas, to Reagan airport.

30 January 2025 03:51

PHOTOS: Responders race to scene of plane crash in Washington

(AP)
Aircraft Down
Aircraft Down (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Aircraft Down
Aircraft Down (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Josh Marcus30 January 2025 03:44

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in