Philadelphia plane crash latest updates: All crew and passengers in medical jet crash identified as crews search for voice recorder
Air ambulance flight crashed near Roosevelt Mall about 30 seconds after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, killing seven
A mid-size air ambulance plane carrying a sick child and five others crashed on Friday night shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, plowing into a residential area and setting off at least six house fires.
The crash occurred in the Northeast part of the city around 6:10 p.m, a city statement read. All six people on board died in the accident and have been identified.
Captain Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales and Copilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez were manning the aircraft, which was transporting the young patient Valentina Guzman Murillo and her mother Lizeth Murillo Ozuna to Tijuana, officials said.
Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo and paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla were also on board to care for Valentina, who had just completed life-saving treatment at Shriners Children’s Hospital.
A seventh person who was inside a car near the crash also died, Mayor Cherelle Parker said Sunday. Nineteen people were also injured.
The Learjet 55 aircraft was operated by Mexico-based air ambulance company Jet Rescue Air Ambulance. It had ascended to 16,000 feet when it suddenly fell. Now, crews are looking to recover the plane’s voice recorder to find out what may have caused the crash.
Former NTSB investigator says 'fragmentation' will make investigation hard
Former NTSB investigator Dr. Alan Diehl tells Fox News the search for answers in the Philadelphia plane crash may prove difficult due to “fragmentation.”
“The cockpit voice recorder will be critical,” Diehl said.
“[The investigation] will be very difficult if that voice recorder is not intact, or they can’t find it,” he added, noting it “should have” survived the impact but that the violent nature of the crash could make the search difficult.
ICYMI: NTSB speaks on investigating two major incidents
NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy stressed it is not unusual for the agency to be investigating two major accidents at once. “We are a highly-skilled agency,” she said during a news briefing in Philadelphia Saturday.
The NTSB has 436 employees spanning across all modes of transportation. The agency has two separate teams of investigators probing crashes in Philadelphia and Washington D.C. at the respective scenes.
Full story: What we know so far as Learjet air ambulance comes down in huge explosion near Philadelphia mall
Here's everything we know so far about the Philadelphia plane crash, from The Independent's Mike Bedigan and Namita Singh:
Plane crash in Philadelphia: What we know after Learjet goes down in huge explosion
Aircraft carrying six Mexican nationals came down just after 6pm near Roosevelt Mall, damaging at least half a dozen homes as well as vehicles as it erupted in a fireball
Full story: Pediatric patient and her mother among the seven killed in fiery Philadelphia plane crash
A young girl traveling home after completing “life-saving” medical treatment, her mother, and at least one medical professional were on board when an air ambulance fell out of the sky and crashed into a residential Philadelphia neighborhood.
Seven people in total have now been confirmed dead, with 19 more injured, following the shocking incident on Friday evening. Several dwellings and vehicles sustained damage in the crash.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum later confirmed that all six people onboard the flight, operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, were Mexican citizens. The seventh person killed was on the ground.
Philadelphia residents react to crash
Philadelphia residents are shaken up after the fatal crash of a Learjet 55 on Friday evening.
A resident named Lena told Fox29 the sound “was terrible.”
“In my life I never heard this kind of sound,” Lena told the outlet. “My ears are still buzzing. I was driving five minutes before. I could’ve been here if I had been driving."
Another resident, Angelique, said the crash happened on her niece’s daily route to and from work.
“Just imagine, she got off late yesterday,” Angelique told Fox29. “If she hadn’t got off late yesterday, she could’ve been in this.”
