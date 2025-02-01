Philadelphia plane crash latest: Person in car among seven killed when medical jet carrying sick child crashes into neighborhood
Air ambulance flight crashed near Roosevelt Mall about 30 seconds after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, potentially killing six
A mid-size air ambulance plane carrying a sick child and five others crashed on Friday night shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, plowing into a residential area and setting off at least six house fires.
The crash occurred in the Northeast part of the city around 6:10 p.m, a city statement read. A medical transportation jet carrying a mother, daughter and four crew members were killed. One person who sustained injuries on the ground died.
The Learjet 55 aircraft was operated by Mexico-based air ambulance company Jet Rescue Air Ambulance.
The Mexican government said all those on the plane were Mexican nationals. Nineteen people sustained on-the-ground injuries.
The child was a girl on her way home with a final destination of Tijuana, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance told CNN.
Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro told a press conference at the crash scene that "we know there will be loss in this region”.
President Donald Trump wrote on social media that it was "so sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost."
Mayor Cherelle L Parker confirms seven dead, 19 injured
Seven people are confirmed dead and 19 injured after a plane crashed in North Philadelphia Friday.
Parker confirmed the development in a social media post. Six of the deceased were on board the aircraft while one individual was in a car.
Several dwellings and vehicles sustained damage in the crash. Local officials are working with state and federal partners to determine the cause of the incident.
“Much more work needs to be done. Please stay home and safe,” Parker said.
Mexican president responds to crash
“I regret the death of six Mexicans in the plane crash in Philadelphia,” Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo said in a social media statement Saturday morning.
“The consular authorities are in contact with victims’ families. I’ve asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs secretary to support them in whatever way is required.
“My solidarity to their loved ones and friends.”
Four people spent Friday night at Philadelphia shelter
The Red Cross is currently running an emergency shelter close to the site of the plane crash. It said four people spent the evening there on Friday.
The charity is asking individuals not to bring material donations to the facility.
“We understand people want to help and appreciate the support. Right now, the Red Cross has what it needs to support the community,” the organization said.
“We ask that you not bring material donations such as clothing or food to the shelter. We're working to identify partners to handle donations.”
Emergency shelter open across the street from site
A shelter has been opened at Samuel Fels High School at 5500 Langdon Street in Northeast Philadelphia.
The facility is being operated with the Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross to assist those who’ve been displaced by the incident.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L Parker said the crash impacted several dwellings in the area.
“Southeastern Pennsylvania Red Cross disaster workers are there to assist anyone who’s been displaced by this tragedy,” a statement said.
“People have already begun using the shelter – and we encourage anyone who needs this service to avail themselves.”
Philadelphia mayor releases statement
“Our prayers are with the families, friends, neighbors and all of those impacted by the tragic crash,” said Mayor Cherelle L Parker
“We are unified in our approach – a One Philly philosophy with all hands-on deck. I am so grateful for the rapid response by our Philadelphia Police and Fire Departments, our Office of Emergency Management and Philadelphia Gas Works with federal, state, and local first responders who swarmed the scene in collaboration with all first responders on the ground.”
The plane had been heading to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri before continuing to Mexico, where the child lived.
The aircraft was in the air for a minute before it crashed. Nine people on the ground were hurt, with several being taken to a nearby hospital. None of the six people on board the aircraft survived.
“This is a tragedy in our city – people have lost their lives and many injured in this horrific crash and the damage is significant,” Parker added.
WATCH: Philadelphia man describes helping injured child on the ground
Shriners Children's Philadelphia releases statement
The hospital said one of its pediatric patients and the child’s mother were aboard the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance that crashed in Philadelphia last night.
The hospital couldn’t provide additional details because of patient privacy concerns.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the medical crew and pilots who were also lost in this tragic event - as well as all of the people who were affected on the ground - and we’re thankful to the first responders for their quick action.”
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says he's briefed Trump, Pennsylvania governor after crash
Donald Trump mourns plane crash victims
President Donald Trump took to social media to mourn the victims of plane crash.
"So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania," he wrote on Truth Social. "More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job."
The crash follows this week's collision of an American Airlines jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter over Washington, DS, which killed 67 in the deadliest airplane crash in the US since 2009.
The Federal Aviation Administration said six people were on the Learjet 55 that crashed around 6.30pm on Friday.
Local media reported it was near the Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia and that there were multiple injuries on the ground.
