Philadelphia plane crash latest updates: All crew and passengers in medical jet crash identified; death toll rises to seven
Air ambulance flight crashed near Roosevelt Mall about 30 seconds after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, killing seven
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A mid-size air ambulance plane carrying a sick child and five others crashed on Friday night shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, plowing into a residential area and setting off at least six house fires.
The crash occurred in the Northeast part of the city around 6:10 p.m, a city statement read. A medical transportation jet carrying a mother, daughter and four crew members were killed.
On Saturday night the six people on board – all Mexican nationals – were identified. The young girl was named as Valentina Guzman Murillo, and had been traveling with her mother, Lizeth Murillo Ozuna.
The plane was piloted by Captain Alan Montoya Perales, along with his copilot Josue Juarez. Also onboard was Dr Raul Meza Arredon, and Rodrigo Lopez Padilla, a paramedic.
The Learjet 55 aircraft was operated by Mexico-based air ambulance company Jet Rescue Air Ambulance. It had ascended to 16,000 feet when it suddenly fell from the sky.
Nineteen people sustained on-the-ground injuries. One person who was in their car at the time of the crash died.
President Donald Trump wrote on social media that it was "so sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost."
Pictures released of medical staff killed in the crash
Pictures have been released of the pilot and co-pilot of the mid-size air ambulance plane which crashed in Philadelphia, killing all onboard.
Air traffic control audio describes moments leading to Philadelphia air ambulance crash
Air traffic control audio describes moments leading to Philadelphia plane crash
Air traffic control audio describes the moments leading to the Philadelphia air ambulance crash. A mid-size air ambulance plane carrying a sick child and five others crashed on Friday night (31 January) shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, plowing into a residential area and setting off at least six house fires. In this audio, air traffic controllers can be heard trying to contact the Learjet 55 plane. A controller can be heard saying: “We have a lost aircraft, we’re not entirely sure what happened and are trying to figure it out for now.” Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, which operated the Learjet 55, said in a statement: "We cannot confirm any survivors."
Philadelphia mayor releases statement
“Our prayers are with the families, friends, neighbors and all of those impacted by the tragic crash,” said Mayor Cherelle L Parker
“We are unified in our approach – a One Philly philosophy with all hands-on deck. I am so grateful for the rapid response by our Philadelphia Police and Fire Departments, our Office of Emergency Management and Philadelphia Gas Works with federal, state, and local first responders who swarmed the scene in collaboration with all first responders on the ground.”
The plane had been heading to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri before continuing to Mexico, where the child lived.
The aircraft was in the air for a minute before it crashed. Nine people on the ground were hurt, with several being taken to a nearby hospital. None of the six people on board the aircraft survived.
“This is a tragedy in our city – people have lost their lives and many injured in this horrific crash and the damage is significant,” Parker added.
Shriners Children's Philadelphia releases statement
The hospital said one of its pediatric patients and the child’s mother were aboard the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance that crashed in Philadelphia last night.
The hospital couldn’t provide additional details because of patient privacy concerns.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the medical crew and pilots who were also lost in this tragic event - as well as all of the people who were affected on the ground - and we’re thankful to the first responders for their quick action.”
Donald Trump mourns plane crash victims
President Donald Trump took to social media to mourn the victims of plane crash.
"So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania," he wrote on Truth Social. "More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job."
The crash follows this week's collision of an American Airlines jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter over Washington, DS, which killed 67 in the deadliest airplane crash in the US since 2009.
The Federal Aviation Administration said six people were on the Learjet 55 that crashed around 6.30pm on Friday.
Local media reported it was near the Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia and that there were multiple injuries on the ground.
Mexican president responds to crash
“I regret the death of six Mexicans in the plane crash in Philadelphia,” Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo said in a social media statement Saturday morning.
“The consular authorities are in contact with victims’ families. I’ve asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs secretary to support them in whatever way is required.
“My solidarity to their loved ones and friends.”
Breaking: Full crew and passengers of Learjet 55 named
The entire crew and passengers on board the Learjet 55 that crashed in Philadelphia have been identified by the aircraft’s operating company Jet Rescue Air Ambulance.
The young girl was named as Valentina Guzman Murillo, and had been traveling with her mother, Lizeth Murillo Ozuna.
The plane was piloted by Captain Alan Montoya Perales, along with his copilot Josue Juarez.
Also onboard was Dr Raul Meza Arredon, and Rodrigo Lopez Padilla, a paramedic.
Anyone concerned about a missing loved one is encouraged to call 911
Anyone who thinks that their friends or relatives were in the area where the crash occurred should notify authorities, Philadelphia Managing Director Adam Thiel said.
Pediatric patient and her mother among the seven killed in fiery Philadelphia plane crash
A young girl traveling home after completing “life-saving” medical treatment, her mother, and at least one medical professional were on board when an air ambulance fell out of the sky and crashed into a residential Philadelphia neighborhood.
Seven people in total have now been confirmed dead, with 19 more injured, following the shocking incident on Friday evening. Several dwellings and vehicles sustained damage in the crash.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum later confirmed that all six people onboard the flight, operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, were Mexican citizens. The seventh person killed was on the ground.
Read more from Mike Bedigan...
Philadelphia plane crash: What we know about the victims
All six people on board the Learjet 55 were Mexican citizens, the country’s president has confirmed
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments