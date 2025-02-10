Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A protester who unfurled a Palestinian flag during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show was chased off stage and later tackled to the ground by security.

Footage on social media showed the man waving the flag while standing on top of the GNX car used by the rapper for his set, during Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The flag bore the words "Gaza" and "Sudan,” written over the Palestinian flag.

open image in gallery A protester unfurled a pro-Palestine flag onstage during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl set on Sunday ( AFP via Getty Images )

After being approached by a member of security, he jumped off the elevated platform and ran around the lower level for around 45 seconds, dodging dancers carrying large standards.

The man was later tackled to the ground and carried off by several security guards.

Some on social media suggested that the protester had been part of Lamar’s performance before taking out the flag, though this was unclear.

open image in gallery The protester was chased off the stage and later was tackled by security guards ( AFP via Getty Images )

The incident comes shortly after Donald Trump’s controversial proposal for the US to “take over” Gaza and remove much of its Palestinian population.

During a recent press conference at the White House, during which he was joined by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netenyahu, the president said that the U.S. “will take over the Gaza Strip” with a “a long-term ownership position.”

He estimated that about 1.8 million of the near-2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza would have to be relocated to achieve his vision of turning what he called a “hell hole” into “the Riviera of the Middle East”.

open image in gallery It comes following recent controversial remarks by president Donald Trump, who has suggested the U.S. ‘take over’ Gaza ( AFP via Getty Images )

Gaza, Trump said, “has been a symbol of death and destruction for so many decades, and so bad for the people anywhere near it, and especially those who live there”.

The president was also present during Sunday’s Big Game, and predicted a Chiefs win shortly before the game.