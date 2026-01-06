Key moments in the US arrest of and case against Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After apparent months of planning, the U.S. strike that resulted in the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro unfolded swiftly over the weekend, with American forces converging on Caracas to arrest Maduro and his wife.

In subsequent days, Maduro would be spirited from a U.S. warship to a plane and ultimately a downtown Manhattan courthouse, where he would enter a not guilty plea on narco-terrorism charges.

Trump and U.S. military leaders gave details of the operation, and Venezuelan officials spoke out against it. Global leaders considered the situation in venues including the United Nations, and Venezuelans living in the U.S. celebrated the news of Maduro’s capture.

This is how the operation unfolded:

Jan. 2, 2026

10:46 p.m. EST: Trump gives go-ahead for U.S. strikes in Venezuela.

Jan. 3, 2026

1:01 a.m. EST: U.S. forces arrive at Maduro compound in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela.

3:29 a.m. EST: U.S. forces are “over the water” — meaning beyond the coastline — on their way from Venezuela back to American ships stationed in the Caribbean Sea.

4:21 a.m. EST: Trump announces on Truth Social that the U.S. has carried out a “large scale strike” against Venezuela and captured Maduro. The U.S. president says he will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. EST.

————————-

Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said, “We do not know the whereabouts of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.”

She added, “We demand proof of life.” ————————- U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Maduro and his wife will face criminal charges after an indictment in New York, vowing in a social media post that the couple will “soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.” —————————— In South Florida, Venezuelans celebrated the news of Maduro’s capture at a rally held outside a South American eatery. —————— Trump told Fox News that the couple were aboard the U.S. warship Iwo Jima and headed to New York, where they would face prosecution. ————————— The Justice Department released a new indictment accusing Maduro and his wife for their alleged roles in a narco-terrorism conspiracy. ———————— Trump posted a photo on social media showing Maduro wearing a sweatsuit and a blindfold with the caption “Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima.” —————————- Accompanying Trump at a press conference — which got underway nearly 40 minutes after its scheduled 11 a.m. EST start time — were Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Stephen Miller, a top White House aide overseeing homeland security matters. ——————— Trump said the U.S. was “ going to run” Venezuela until a “judicious” transition of power. At that moment, there were no visible signs the U.S. was controlling the country. ———————— In a televised address to the nation lasting less than 15 minutes, Rodríguez left open the door for dialogue with the U.S. while also seeking to calm ruling party supporters.

“Here, we have a government with clarity, and I repeat and repeat again … we are willing to have respectful relations,” she said, referring to the Trump administration. “It is the only thing we will accept for a type of relationship after having attacked (Venezuela).”

Venezuela’s high court ordered Rodriguez to assume the role of interim president, and the leader was backed by Venezuela’s military. ——————- A plane carrying Maduro arrived in New York following his capture by the U.S., an AP source said.

Jan. 4, 2026

In a statement read on Cuban state TV, the Cuban government announced that the American military strikes in Venezuela had killed 32 Cuban military and police officers who had been on a mission at the request of Venezuela’s government.

——————-

In comments aboard Air Force One flying from Florida to Washington, Trump said Venezuela was sick and needed U.S. support, adding: “Colombia’s very sick, too. Run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States. And he’s not going to be doing it very long.”

Asked if that might mean a U.S. operation that could target Colombia President Gustavo Petro, Trump responded, “Sounds good to me.”

Saying he had repeatedly offered U.S. troops to Mexico, which he said “has to get their act together” on drug trafficking, Trump said President Claudia Sheinbaum is “concerned, she’s a little afraid.”

Questioned about U.S. military force in Cuba, however, Trump said: “I think it’s just going to fall. ... I don’t think we need any action.”

_______

Jan. 5, 2026

Maduro arrives at the federal courthouse in New York City. ————— The U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting, where both allies and adversaries of the United States voiced opposition to the U.S. raid.

______

Maduro's son appeared in Venezuela’s National Assembly, where the country’s lawmakers elected in parliamentary elections last May were set to be sworn in. Maduro Guerra, also known as “Nicolásito,” demanded that his parents be returned by American authorities and called on international support.

———————— Maduro made his first appearance in a U.S. courtroom following his capture. —————————- Maduro pleaded innocent in a U.S. court, telling a judge, “I am a decent man, the president of my country.”

Maduro’s next court date is set for March 17.