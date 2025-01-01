Revelers bring in the New Year in New York’s Time Square

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

About a million people packed Times Square Tuesday night to watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve as well as performances by Rita Ora and Carrie Underwood, among several others.

The weather was mild before the rain began to fall in New York as crowds poured into the square, with one reveler telling CBS News he had arrived at 6 a.m. to get a good view of the ball drop.

“We just came from Japan all the way here just to see this, just to feel the crowd,” another told the network.

The ball drop, which began 114 years ago, features a 12,000-pound ball made of 2,500 chrystals.

New Year’s Eve in Times Square is one of the most significant challenges for the New York Police Department, which, along with state and federal agencies, is monitoring the area with more than 70,000 cameras, roadblocks, heavy trucks, and drones.

open image in gallery A view of the venue during Times Square New Year's Eve 2025 Celebration in New York City ( Getty Images )

“We have plainclothes teams and K-9 teams, and officers on horsebacks and in helicopters and on boats,” Mayor Eric Adams said ahead of the festivities.

By the time the ball drops in New York, it has already been a new year for hours in areas such as New Zealand, Hong Kong, Australia, and Europe, where fireworks lit up the skies.

open image in gallery A view of the venue during New Year's Eve 2025 in Times Square in New York City ( Getty Images )

The NYPD noted that there was no credible security threat at the site, even as hundreds of officers were gathered to keep an eye on the crowd, while looking out from buildings around the area as well as from atop buildings.

Restaurants, such as Applebee’s, Olive Garden, and Dave and Buster’s, around Times Square, offer a view of the ball drop where revelers don’t have to spend hours jostling amid the crowd in a bathroom-free area. Some are avoiding liquids or using adult diapers to get through the evening. But avoiding that while still seeing the ball drop will cost you; a table at Applebee’s for the night will run you about $850, according to The New York Times.

open image in gallery Guests attend Times Square New Year's Eve 2025 Celebration in New York City ( Getty Images )

Evan Lund traveled from Colorado to attend the New Year’s Eve event at Applebee’s in 2022 and 2023. Sharing his experience with Business Insider, he said: “I showed up an hour before the doors opened.” Outside, people wait for hours to hang onto a good spot.

Lund spent $2,500 on three tickets for the event.

“You get to stay inside, nice and warm and all that until you go to the party, so you don’t have to deal with all the other crazy stuff,” he added.

open image in gallery Revelers sit in Times Square prior to the New Year's Eve celebrations in Manhattan. ( Getty Images )

The ball drop has been a tradition since 1907 when the original ball of wood and iron made its way down the pole. Now watched by millions around the world, the tradition is still going strong.

Times Square has been the site of New Year’s celebrations in New York since 1904, the year the Square got its name when The New York Times moved into a building there. The paper’s owner, Adolph Ochs, held a celebration on New Year’s Eve that year to commemorate the opening of the paper’s new headquarters.

Two years into the new tradition, the city banned the fireworks display, prompting the ball drop to take its place.