Trump welcomes new American-born pope and says he can’t wait to meet him - despite Leo XIV once blasting Vance

The new pope, Chicago-born Robert Prevost, has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.

Isabel Keane
in New York
Thursday 08 May 2025 13:43 EDT
The new pope, Chicago-born Robert Prevost, previously shared an opinion article criticizing Vice President JD Vance.
The new American Pope, Robert Prevost, once shared an opinion piece blasting Vice President JD Vance for saying Christians rank their love for others.

Prevost, who has taken the name Pope Leo XIV, shared an op-ed from the National Catholic Reporter titled: “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others” following comments the vice president made on Fox News in February.

This is a developing story...

