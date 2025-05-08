The new American Pope, Robert Prevost, once shared an opinion piece blasting Vice President JD Vance for saying Christians rank their love for others.
Prevost, who has taken the name Pope Leo XIV, shared an op-ed from the National Catholic Reporter titled: “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others” following comments the vice president made on Fox News in February.
This is a developing story...
