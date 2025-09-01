Nestlé fires its CEO for ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a subordinate employee

Nestlé has fired its chief executive officer, Laurent Freixe, for what it claimed was an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate employee.
The world’s largest packaged-food maker said Monday its board had ordered a probe into the undisclosed romantic relationship, which it found had violated the company’s code of conduct, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
“This was a necessary decision,” the board’s chairman, Paul Bulcke, said. “Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company.”
Bulcke also thanked Freixe for his “years of service” at the company.
This is a developing story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments