Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Nestlé fires its CEO for ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a subordinate employee

The world’s largest packaged-food maker said Monday the undisclosed romantic relationship had violated its code of conduct

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Monday 01 September 2025 15:39 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Target CEO stepping down in 2026

Nestlé has fired its chief executive officer, Laurent Freixe, for what it claimed was an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate employee.

The world’s largest packaged-food maker said Monday its board had ordered a probe into the undisclosed romantic relationship, which it found had violated the company’s code of conduct, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

“This was a necessary decision,” the board’s chairman, Paul Bulcke, said. “Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company.”

Bulcke also thanked Freixe for his “years of service” at the company.

Nestlé has fired its chief executive officer, Laurent Freixe, for what it claimed was an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate employee.
Nestlé has fired its chief executive officer, Laurent Freixe, for what it claimed was an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate employee. (Gabriel Monnet/AFP via Getty Images)

This is a developing story...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in