‘F***!’: NBA prospect goes viral with reaction to being drafted by the Raptors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An NBA prospect has gone viral for his reaction to being drafted by the Toronto Raptors.

Collin Murray-Boyles, a forward for the University of South Carolina, was caught on camera shaking his head and saying, “F***!” after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced him as the Raptors’ pick.

Murray-Boyles was the ninth pick in the first round of Wednesday’s draft.

After throwing out the f-bomb, Murray-Boyles was seen hugging his family and girlfriend Chloe Kitts, a Junior at the University of South Carolina who plays as a forward on the women’s basketball team.

NBA prospect Collin Murray-Boyles has gone viral for his reaction to being drafted by the Toronto Raptors ( Sarah Stier/Getty Images )

In response to his expletive, Murray-Boyles said, per The Athletic, “What I said was not a bad thing by any means. I’m just very thankful.”

“That was a surreal moment to hear my name called, by this organization that has a good history and has really good players right now. It was a crazy moment,” he added.

People took to social media to share their reactions to Murray-Boyles’ f-bomb.

“Clearly my guy didn’t want to go to Canada,” one X user wrote.

Another said: “Not the reaction you want!”

A third said that Murray-Boyles “definitely did not want to go to the Raptors.”

Others just laughed it off, writing, “LMAO.”

The Raptors even joined in on the fun, posting a photo of Murray-Boyles smiling at the draft and captioning it, “See guys, he’s happy!!”

CBS Sports Writer Robby Kalland wrote in a story published late Wednesday night, “This appeared to be a clear situation where the stress of the moment left Murray-Boyles as soon as he heard his name called.”

Murray-Boyles quickly rose to the top at the University of South Carolina, becoming an All-SEC Freshman. He averaged 16.8 points per game in the 2024-2025 season.

When asked by NBA TV what is the first thing he will do when he gets to Toronto, Murray-Boyles said, “Post on my Instagram story, put a Drake song in there and Imma @ him,” referring to the Canadian rapper.