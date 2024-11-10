One of 43 monkeys who escaped from a South Carolina lab is captured

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Law enforcement officials in South Carolina captured one of the 43 primates that recently escaped from a biomedical research lab and asked the public to be on the lookout for other monkeys.

On Saturday evening, the Yemassee Police Department announced that a young female rhesus macaque monkey had been safely captured and brought back to the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center lab where she belongs.

"She is well and having a peanut butter and jelly sandwich," Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

That’s just one down, 42 more to go.

The monkey is part of the group of young female monkeys that escalated from the lab on Thursday after a caretaker failed to secure a door. Alpha Genesis is a company that provides pathogen-free primates for biomedical research worldwide.

The company said the monkeys that have escaped do not pose a threat to the public because they have never been tested on and are too young to carry disease. However, Alpha Genesis asked that the public be aware of other potential escaped monkeys that have escaped and not interact with them.

A view of the cages in the research facility where forty-three rhesus macaque monkeys escaped from in Yemassee, South Carolina, United States on November 8 ( Anadolu via Getty Images )

They have specifically asked people not to fly drones in the vicinity where they escaped to prevent the primates from being spooked.

Currently, a group of primates are residing along the facility’s fence line and have continued to engage with other primates inside the facility.

Alpha Genesis said they are “actively deploying” traps baited with food in the hopes of capturing the other monkeys.

Rhesus macaque primates have been used for nonhuman testing for centuries because they share 93 percent of DNA with humans. They have been crucial in developing lifesaving vaccines like those for Covid-19.

Rhesus monkeys are commonly used in nonhuman primate biomedical testing ( AFP via Getty Images )

For those who support using nonhuman primates for medical research, maintaining a supply of monkeys is essential for biomedical development.

Alpha Genesis provides the primates by using their facilities as a breeding ground to raise the animals for research purposes.

This is not the first time the primates have escaped from the facility. In 2016, more than two dozen primates escaped but were later captured, according to the Post and Courier.