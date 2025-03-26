Four missing U.S. soldiers died in training in Lithuania: NATO secretary general

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four U.S. Army soldiers who went missing during a training exercise in Lithuania have died, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"Whilst I was speaking the news came out about four American soldiers who were killed in an incident in Lithuania," Rutte told reporters in Warsaw on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

“This is still early news so we do not know the details. This is really terrible news and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones,” he added.

The U.S. Army Europe and Africa command’s media division told The Independent the secretary general was speaking about seeing reports of deaths, and that the U.S. military was “unable to confirm the deaths of the missing soldiers at this time.”

U.S. officials announced a search was underway for the service members earlier in the day.

The soldiers were taking part in scheduled tactical training outside the capital, Vilnius, according to the military.

open image in gallery Disappearance took place at Lithuanian training ground near border with Belarus that’s been home to multi-country exercises in recent years ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The military said in a statement the soldiers were part of the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.

The Lithuanian military previously announced it was searching for the soldiers, tracking a vehicle that went missing on Tuesday.

The four soldiers and a vehicle were reported missing Tuesday during an exercise in Pabradė, a town near the Belarusian border, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported, according to The Washington Post.

open image in gallery The soldiers may have been trapped in an M88 Recovery Vehicle (pictured left) that sunk during a training exercise. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The soldiers were in a military-issue M88 recovery vehicle during the disappearance, a U.S. Army official in Europe told The New York Times.

They were driving through the training area to retrieve another heavy vehicle and may have driven off the road into a swamp, where they may have been trapped inside when truck submerged, the official said.

"Currently, the possible location of the incident has been identified and a search and rescue operation is underway, led by the Lithuanian Armed Forces, with additional capabilities from the Fire Protection and Rescue Department and other institutions," the Lithuanian Armed Forces said earlier on Wednesday, LRT reports.

The broadcaster photographed military police and other emergency vehicles investigating the disappearance in a wooded area.

The incident took place at a time of heightened tensions in Eastern Europe. Lithuania is a NATO member and ally of nearby Ukraine, while Belarus is aligned with Russia.