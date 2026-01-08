ICE agent who fatally shot woman in Minnesota is identified: report
Jonathan Ross was dragged in a separate incident by a fleeing driver last year, according to the report
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis has been identified as Jonathan Ross, an officer who was dragged and injured by a fleeing driver in a separate incident last year, The Minnesota Star Tribune reported.
Court documents obtained by Newsweek identified the agent involved in Wednesday’s fatal shooting as Ross, who was also involved in the June 2025 apprehension of Roberto Carlos Munoz-Guatemala, a convicted sex offender, in Bloomington, Minnesota.
During the June operation, Ross’s arm became stuck in the window of a suspect’s vehicle, and he was dragged roughly 100 yards down the street. At the time, Ross fired his Taser and hit the driver, but failed to stop the vehicle.
The Independent has contacted the Department of Homeland Security for comment.
This is a breaking news story...
