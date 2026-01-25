The people who have died amid Trump’s immigration crackdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The fatal shooting of a man in Minneapolis on Saturday added to a mounting death toll in U.S. President Donald Trump’s intensifying immigration push this month, increasing scrutiny on the crackdown as backlash builds.

The incident was one of five shootings in January involving federal agents conducting immigration enforcement, including the fatal shooting of Minnesota woman Renee Good. At least six immigrants have died this month in federal immigration detention, an unusually rapid pace.

The Trump administration is dramatically ramping up immigration enforcement with $170 billion budgeted for immigration agencies through September 2029, a historic sum.

Minneapolis has become the focus of the Republican president’s crackdown this month, with some 3,000 agents deployed. Thousands of protesters took to the streets despite sub-zero temperatures on Friday to voice opposition to Trump’s enforcement and demand he withdraw the agents, which Minnesota officials have called an occupation.

open image in gallery Alex Pretti was killed on Saturday ( AP )

Trump has argued the militarized operations are necessary to remove criminals from the U.S., but many of those arrested were picked up solely for possible civil immigration violations - the legal equivalent to a traffic violation.

Here is a closer look at the deaths from federal immigration enforcement and the often-conflicting accounts of what happened in each case.

Fatal shootings in Minnesota

The man killed in Minneapolis on Saturday was a U.S. citizen, identified in news reports as Alex Pretti, 37, a registered nurse and lawfully permitted gun owner.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said a Border Patrol agent fired at the man, who resisted agents' attempts to disarm him, but local leaders challenged that account.

In bystander videos verified by Reuters, agents are seen pepper spraying Pretti and other protesters as he films them with his cellphone. No weapon is visible. After multiple agents wrestle him to the ground, one draws his weapon and multiple shots can be heard.

The shooting followed Good’s death earlier this month, when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross fired into her vehicle.

Within hours of that shooting, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called Good a “domestic terrorist” who tried to ram the ICE officer with her car, although the department has not presented evidence of a link to terrorism. Video shows Ross fired as Good's car moved past him.

Ice border patrol firing at suspects

Federal agents have been involved in three other shootings this month during immigration actions.

The day after Good’s death, a U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and wounded a Venezuelan man and woman in Portland, Oregon, after what DHS called “a targeted vehicle stop.”

open image in gallery Renee Good was killed earlier in January ( Roberto Scmidt/AFP via Getty Images )

DHS said the driver, Venezuelan immigrant Luis Nino-Moncada, attempted to run over the agents before the agent fired, wounding Nino-Moncada and his passenger, a Venezuelan woman.

The Justice Department later charged Nino-Moncada with assaulting an officer. His passenger, Yorlenys Zambrano-Contreras, pleaded guilty this week to entering the U.S. illegally in 2023.

On January 15, an ICE agent shot Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis in the leg in Minneapolis after DHS said he fled authorities.

DHS said at the time that Sosa-Celis, a Venezuelan immigrant, and two other men hit an officer with a snow shovel and broom handle, prompting the shooting.

Court documents unsealed this week told a different story. An FBI affidavit said the ICE officers had scanned a license plate registered with a different person suspected of an immigration violation, leading them to chase the wrong person before the alleged assault and shooting.

Detention deaths rise

At least six people have died in ICE detention centers since the start of 2026, following at least 30 deaths in ICE custody last year, a two-decade high.

The death of Cuban immigrant Geraldo Lunas Campos has received the most scrutiny after federal authorities provided shifting accounts of what happened.

ICE initially said Lunas died on January 3 at a Trump-era detention camp on the grounds of a U.S. military base in Texas after experiencing "medical distress."

After the Washington Post reported the death would likely be classified as a homicide by the El Paso County medical examiner, DHS issued a new statement saying Lunas tried to commit suicide and then resisted security officers and died.

The medical examiner released a report this week that found the death was a homicide due to "asphyxia due to neck and torso compression," the Post reported.

On January 14, two other immigrant detainees died: a Nicaraguan man found unresponsive in the military base site, called East Camp Montana, and a Mexican man found unresponsive in a Georgia detention center, according to ICE.

Both deaths remain under investigation, but ICE said the Nicaraguan man, Victor Manuel Diaz, was presumed to have committed suicide.

The other deaths occurred in Houston, Philadelphia, and Indio, California, ICE said.

Trump increased immigration detention to record levels, with 69,000 held as of early January, according to ICE statistics. Some 43 per cent of the detainees picked up by ICE had no criminal charge or conviction, the figures showed.