Michigan Mormon church shooting latest: Suspect identified as former US marine Thomas Jacob Sanford
Police believe attacker ‘deliberately’ set fire to Church of Latter Day Saints in Grand Blanc Township
Four people were killed and at least eight injured after a gunman rammed his car into a Mormon church in Michigan before opening fire on the churchgoers, police said.
The shooting took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, about 50 miles north of Detroit, at 10.25am Sunday, Grand Blanc police said.
The suspected gunman was Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, who was subsequently killed, local police chief William Renye said.
Officials say seven of the victims are in stable condition while one is critical.
After smashing his vehicle into the church, the gunman opened fire on the hundreds of people, including children, gathered inside for Sunday services.
A fire broke out soon after, which police said Sanford started with an “accelerant” believed to be gasoline. Explosive devices were also found.
Authorities said they shot the gunman, a former U.S. Marine, in the car park and that there was no ongoing threat to the public. A motive was not known and the authorities warned there could be more victims.
What we know about the suspect and victims
Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, was identified as the suspect, police said during a press conference on Sunday evening.
He is understood to be a decorated former U.S. Marine from Burton, Michigan, with a “stellar” service record.
Andrea Cavallier and Isabel Keane have more.
What we know about the suspect who shot worshipers at a Michigan mormon church
Video: Michigan church burns after gunman rams car into building and opens fire on congregants
Shocking aerial footage widely shared on social media yesterday shows the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints ablaze.
Recap: Mass shooting at Michigan Mormon church leaves four dead and shakes faith communities across the US
If you’re just joining us, here’s a reminder of the horrific events in Grand Blanc, Michigan, yesterday.
Just as Sunday service was getting underway at the town’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, congregants heard a loud boom near the front of the building. Fearing that someone was injured, some moved toward the sound to help, but were met with gunfire.
A man police have identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, of Burton, Michigan, rammed his Chevy Silverado truck – adorned with a pair of American flags in the bed – through the church’s front door and began firing an assault rifle at the hundreds of gathered worshippers. At some point, he set the church ablaze while terrified congregants were still trapped in the building.
By the time the shooting was over, one victim was dead, eight others were wounded, and Sanford was killed in a gunfight with police.
Later in the day, three more victims were declared dead; one from a gunshot wound, and two others who were found later in the evening inside the burned remains of the church.
Graig Graziosi has this full report.
Mass shooting at Michigan Mormon church leaves 4 dead, shakes US faith communities
People gather to pay respects to shooting victims
About 100 people gathered for a prayer service Sunday evening at The River Church in Grand Blanc, a nondenominational Christian church about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Many bowed their heads, some cried softly. A few spoke their prayers aloud, asking for healing for the victims, the victims' families and first responders."We live in days that are difficult and troubled, days that are weary and tiring," said Pastor Chuck Lindsey, leading the congregation in prayer.
"We're exhausted by the evil, we're exhausted by these things. But Lord, you are our refuge."
Community shaken after church shooting in Michigan
Timothy Jones, 48, said his family is part of another Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints congregation, or ward, about 15 minutes away, but that his children were at the Grand Blanc Township ward Saturday night for a youth fall festival.
He and his family moved to Flint two years ago in large part because of how strong the faith's community is in the area, he said.
As people in his congregation got word of the shooting from texts and phone calls during their Sunday service, his ward went into lockdown and police came as a precaution, he said. His children were "frantically, just trying to get word that people were OK."
Sundays are "supposed to be a time of peace and a time of reflection and worship," Jones said.
Yet in the wake of violence at other houses of worship, a shooting "feels inevitable, and all the more tragic because of that," he added.
The shooting occurred the morning after Russell M. Nelson, the oldest-ever president of the Utah-based faith, died at 101.
The next president is expected to be Dallin H Oaks, per church protocol.
"The church is in communication with local law enforcement as the investigation continues and as we receive updates on the condition of those affected," spokesperson Doug Anderson said.
"Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved."
FBI seeks information about church shooting
The FBI's Detroit field office has asked members of the community to share information and tips about the church attack to help the agency’s investigation.
Michigan governor offers condolences
Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that her heart was breaking for the community.
"Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable," she said.
Striking nurses leave picket line to help first responders
Striking nurses at nearby Henry Ford Genesys Hospital left the picket line and ran the short distance to the church to help first responders, Teamsters Local 332 president Dan Glass said.
"Human lives matter more than our labor dispute," Mr Glass said.
People flung themselves in danger to shield children during gunfire
People inside the church flung themselves to shield their children, said Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye.
"They were shielding the children who were also present within the church, moving them to safety," he said, reported NBC NEws. "Just hundreds of people just practicing their faith. Just extreme courage."
Two law enforcement officers rushed to the scene within 30 seconds of receiving emergency calls and engaged the suspect in an exchange of gunfire, shooting him dead in the parking lot about eight minutes after the incident began, Renye said.
‘I lost friends’
A witness describing the shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday morning said she heard "a big bang and the doors blew”.
“I lost friends in there and some of my little primary children that I teach on Sundays were hurt,” the woman told WXYZ television. “It’s very devastating for me.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments