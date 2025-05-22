Thinking about traveling over Memorial Day weekend? Millions of Americans will have to prepare for rain
Some areas could see up to two inches of rainfall and an increased chance of potentially dangerous flash flooding
A record number of travelers will have to brave the bad weather this Memorial Day holiday weekend as rains looks set to drench much of the U.S.
Some 45.1 million people are set to take to the skies, roads and other transportation modes from Thursday to Monday, according to AAA.
Travelers will also have to contend with cooler temperatures and storms across central and eastern U.S., according to forecasters.
"The second half of the Memorial Day weekend looks to be mainly dry but quite cool," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "Watch those flowers and veggies, as there could be a frost in parts of Pennsylvania and upstate New York by Sunday morning, if clouds break and the breeze diminishes."
Following a rare May nor’easter and a rainy start to the month, more showers are expected for the Big Apple and the Northeast from Friday to Saturday.
Down the eastern seaboard, families heading to Disney World, Orlando, may need to pack their rain coats.
"Brief but drenching sea breeze thunderstorms are possible over the Florida Peninsula and will generally drift from east to west on a daily basis," Pastelok said.
While much of the Southeast will be quiet, the likelihood of thunderstorms increases for the Gulf, Tennessee Valley, and Plains states, AccuWeather said. Thunderstorms are also expected around Memphis and Kansas City.
"Fronts bobbing back and forth with mini storm systems moving along will kick off showers and thunderstorms, including severe weather over the Plains," Pastelok said. "Episodes of steady rain are possible farther north from the north-central Plains and farther to the east into the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys where the soil is more moist."
The rain will help to east drought conditions in some parched areas, but people camping on oversaturated grounds could see the risk of possibly dangerous flash flooding. Some locations in the central states could see up to 10 inches of rainfall.
Even farther west, thunderstorms could develop as far as the Rockies and New Mexico, and the Northwest will not be totally dry.
However, it’s going to be warm along the West Coast. Temperatures in the interior Northwest are expected to reach the 80s on Sunday and Monday. The Southwest will be even hotter.
"Temperatures should surpass 100 in the deserts each day, while highs well into the 90s are in store for the central and southern part of the interior valley of California," Pastelok said.
