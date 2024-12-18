New York man finds jaw of killer sea giant while gardening in his backyard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man found the jaws of a giant sea creature in his New York back garden after mistaking teeth for baseballs.

Scholars are hailing the discovery of the fossilized mastodon jaw discovered by a man who spotted two giant teeth while gardening at his upstate New York home this year.

The mastodon jaw and some other bone fragments were found in late September in a backyard near Scotchtown, a hamlet about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northwest of New York City, officials from the New York State Museum said.

The owner of the backyard does not want to be identified, said Robert Feranec, the state museum's director of research and collections and curator of Ice Age animals.

The individual spotted what he first thought were baseballs, Feranec said Wednesday. “He picked them up and realized they were teeth,” he said.

Excavation by staff from the museum and the State University of New York's Orange County campus yielded a full, well-preserved jaw of an adult mastodon as well as a piece of a toe bone and a rib fragment, museum officials said.

open image in gallery complete well-preserved mastodon jaw was found in the garden

“While the jaw is the star of the show, the additional toe and rib fragments offer valuable context and the potential for additional research,” said Cory Harris, chair of SUNY Orange's behavioral sciences department. “We are also hoping to further explore the immediate area to see if there are any additional bones that were preserved.”

Officials with the Albany-based state museum said the jaw was the first complete mastodon jaw found in New York in 11 years. They said there have been more than 150 fossils from the extinct elephant relative found statewide to date, about a third of them in Orange County in the same area as the recent find.

Feranec said the newly unearthed jaw provides “a unique opportunity to study the ecology of this magnificent species, which will enhance our understanding of the Ice Age ecosystems from this region.”

The fossils will be carbon-dated and analyzed to determine the mastodon’s age, diet and habitat during its lifetime and will be put on public display sometime in 2025, museum officials said.