Person of interest in UnitedHealthcare shooting gave the Unabomber’s manifesto four stars on Goodreads: ‘Political revolutionary’
Police named Luigi Mangione as a ‘strong person of interest’ after taking him into custody on Monday
The person of interest in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson appears to have left a positive review for the Unabomber’s manifesto online earlier this year, and praised the killer as a “political revolutionary.”
Police named Luigi Mangione as a “strong person of interest” on Monday after taking him into custody in connection with the killing.
An account under that name on Goodreads, a book review website, gave Ted Kaczynski’s book a four-star review in January.
“Clearly written by a mathematics prodigy. Reads like a series of lemmas on the question of 21st century quality of life,” the review reads.
“It’s easy to quickly and thoughtless write this off as the manifesto of a lunatic, in order to avoid facing some of the uncomfortable problems it identifies. But it’s simply impossible to ignore how prescient many of his predictions about modern society turned out,” the review continues.
“He was a violent individual - rightfully imprisoned - who maimed innocent people. While these actions tend to be characterized as those of a crazy luddite, however, they are more accurately seen as those of an extreme political revolutionary,” the review by an account under Mangione’s name continues.
Thompson, 50, was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel early on Wednesday morning by a masked man.
Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after he was spotted at a McDonald’s by someone who believed he resembled the gunman, officials said at a news conference.
