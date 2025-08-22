Rapper Lil Nas X hospitalized over suspected overdose and jailed on suspicion of charging at police on LA street
Lil Nas X was filmed wearing only white underwear and cowboy boots as he sang and walked down the usually busy boulevard
Rapper Lil Nas X has been hospitalized over a suspected overdose and jailed on suspicion of charging at police on a Los Angeles street, according to cops.
Police say they were responding to a report of a naked man walking on Ventura Boulevard in the Studio City neighborhood early Thursday morning when Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, charged at them.
The 26-year-old rapper was then taken into police custody, but officers first took him to a hospital as they suspected he was suffering from a drug overdose, Los Angeles police spokesman Officer Charles Miller said.
Video obtained by TMZ showed Lil Nas X wearing only white underwear and cowboy boots as he sang and walked down the usually busy boulevard.
“Hey, don’t be late to the party tonight?” he can be heard telling the person recording him.
The rapper spent a few hours at the hospital and then he was taken to jail. He was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor obstructing an officer and was being held in jail.
The Independent has reached out to Lil Nas X’s representatives for comment on his arrest and current condition.
Fans flocked to social media to show their support for the rapper.
“I'm heartbroken with the latest news about lil nas x. we shouldn't speculate or talk about things we don't know, we should just respect and wish him well.
“Mont, you are an incredible artist and deserve good things. we love and support you,” one person wrote on X.
Another wrote, “Praying for you @LilNasX I hope you get the care you need.”
“I really hope Lil Nas X is okay and getting the care he needs. Everyone has tough nights, but I believe in his purpose,” a third posted. “His music & his message have inspired so many of us, & I know he still has so much more to give. Lifting him up in prayer and sending nothing but love his way.”
Lil Nas X, who is from Atlanta, is best known for his huge hit from 2018, “Old Town Road,” which merged country and hip-hop. It spent a record 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Known for his genre-bending, innovating sounds and style, his first full studio album, 2021's “Montero,” went to No. 2 on the Billboard album chart and was nominated for a Grammy for album of the year.