California fires latest: Los Angeles warns of ‘critical’ threat as extreme winds complicate firefighting efforts
Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage through southern California as Santa Ana winds set to return
Firefighters are bracing for the return of ferocious Santa Ana winds which are expected to fan the flames of massive wildfires raging across southern California, as the death toll climbs to at least 24 people.
The National Weather service warned of a “particularly dangerous situation,” with critical to extreme fire weather conditions anticipated to develop into mid-week.
While peak winds will be weaker than they were last week, the agency said Monday that the combination of low relative humidity and 20 to 40mph offshore winds will “support rapid fire growth and potential for extreme fire behavior.”
The agency’s Los Angeles office said it anticipates gusts of up to 70mph in mountainous regions of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.
Governor Gavin Newsom said firefighters and egines were pre-positioned around the region, and warned residents to evacuate if they get the order to do so. He signed executive orders to help the city rebuild faster, clear debris, and prepare for mudslides and flooding.
As of Monday morning, the fires have scorched more than 40,000 acres. Only 13 percent of the more than 23,000-acre Palisades fire has been contained. The Eaton fire has burned more than 14,000 acres in Altadena and Pasadena and is 27 percent contained.
“We are so very grateful for the firefighters and the first responders that have already arrived and continued to arrive in Southern California,” Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told reporters.
She noted that while winds were increasing, they had increased response capabilities ahead of the wind event and strategically prepositioned engine strike teams and task forces.
Crowley said that crews had made “excellent, excellent” work overnight on the Palisades Fire. More than 5,100 personnel are assigned to the incident.
“We must not let our guard down,” she added.
LA County Fire Chief: Eaton Fire gains no acreage
The Eaton Fire gained no acreage between Sunday and Monday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone. He said that more than 3,400 personnel were assigned to the incident and that more than a quarter of damgage inspections had been conducted.
“Severe fire weather conditions will continue through Wednesday. Please be assured that all [authorities] ... will be prepared,” he told the community.
Marrone also sought to address complaints about recent Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which he stressed were important for the region’s collective safety in preventing the next disaster.
“Please be assured that your firefighters continue to work toward full containment,” Marrone said.
Dennis Quaid says that “many of his friends” have lost their homes amid the devastating wildfires that continue to tear through several neighborhoods in Southern California.
The 70-year-old Reagan actor, who lives in the Brentwood area of the city, discussed the catastrophic blazes with NBC 4 Los Angeles.
“We’ve had it lucky,” Quaid said of him and his wife Laura Savoie. “I’ve have so many friends who have lost (homes). My agent, he lost both of his houses, and another good friend over at Palisades had just moved into a house and was renting the other one. He lost both of them.
Billy Crystal, Adam Brody, Paris Hilton, and Miles Teller are among the list of A-listers who’ve lost their homes in the fires
Power outages in California now exceed 50,000
More than 52,000 customers were left without power on Monday morning, according to tracker PowerOutage.US.
Of those, nearly 33,000 were in Los Angeles County.
A man impersonating a firefighter was arrested for reportedly attempting to burglarize a home
A man was reportedly arrested Saturday night in the area of the Palisades Fire.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday that deputies had caught the suspect burglarizing a home and were turning him over to the Los Angeles Police Department, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.
“When I was out there in the Malibu area, I saw a gentleman that looked like a firefighter. And I asked him if he was okay because he was sitting down - I didn’t realize we had him in handcuffs,” Luna said.
Wildfires have ravaged more than 39,000 acres in Los Angeles, killing at least 16 people, with at least 13 missing and countless others injured.
The Pacific Palisades Fire, one of the most destructive the city has seen, is now at 11 percent containment. The fire as of Sunday had scorched 23,707 acres, while the Altadena and Pasadena-based Eaton fire has burned 14,117 acres, according to figures from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner confirmed 16 people have died as a result of the raging fires, with the death toll expected to climb
