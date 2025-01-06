Justin Trudeau - latest: Canadian prime minister ‘ready to resign’ as early as today over Trump tariff row
Pressure is growing on Canada’s leader from within his Liberal Party over his handling of US president-elect Donald Trump’s proposed trade tariffs
Justin Trudeau is ready to resign as Canadian prime minister and could do so as early as today, according to reports.
The 53-year-old may step down after nine years in office, amid growing pressure from his colleagues in the governing Liberal Party as it trails significantly behind the opposition Conservatives in the polls.
It is not clear exactly when he would announce his resignation and Mr Trudeau is believed to have not reached a final decision, sources told The Globe and Mail and Reuters, but it is likely to happen before an emergency meeting for his Liberal party on Wednesday
The row inside Mr Trudeau’s party comes after US president-elect Donald Trump announced a proposal to introduce 25 per cent tariffs on the country.
Chrystina Freeland unexpectedly stepped down as Canada’s deputy prime minister in mid-December, citing differences with Mr Trudeau on how to approach Mr Trump’s presidency and tariff proposals.
Canada is already due to hold a general election by the end of October this year.
It is unclear whether Mr Trudeau, who was elected into office in 2015 two years after taking the reins of the Liberal Party, would stay on until then.
What is the Trump-Trudeau tariff row all about?
In November, US president-elect Donald Trump took to social media to announce a unilateral batch of tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico.
“On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
It was a response to the migration of people and import of drugs from these countries into the US, Mr Trump added.
Mr Trudeau said in early December that Canadians are “beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive”, adding that he would retaliate if Mr Trump went ahead with them.
“Trump got elected on a commitment to make life better and more affordable for Americans, and I think people south of the border are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive,” Trudeau said.
Mr Trump has since been dishing out jibes towards Canada and Mr Trudeau, describing him as a “governor” of the United States’ “51st State”.
Justin Trudeau likely to resign this week - reports
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is expected to resign as early as today, according to reports.
It comes as his governing Liberal Party falters in the polls, and pressure grows over his handling of US president-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Canada.
Follow here for all the latest as we get it.
