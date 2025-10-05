Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge in Oregon has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying some 200 National Guard troops to Portland to stop what the president has called “lawless mayhem.”

U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut issued the order Saturday, saying the relatively small protests in Portland did not justify the use of federalized forces and allowing the deployment to harm Oregon’s state sovereignty.

“This country has a longstanding and foundational tradition of resistance to government overreach, especially in the form of military intrusion into civil affairs,” Immergut wrote, later adding: “This historical tradition boils down to a simple proposition: this is a nation of Constitutional law, not martial law.”

State and city officials sued to stop the deployment last week, one day after Trump officials said that 200 Oregon National Guard troops would be federalized to protect federal buildings in what Trump declared a “war-ravaged” city.

Despite Trump’s efforts targeting Democratic-led cities, sending the National Guard to Los Angeles to quell anti-ICE protesters in June, before sending them to Washington, D.C., to crack down on crime he claims is rampant, the judge noted Trump’s response did not match the situation in Portland.

A federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s deployment of 200 National Guard troops into Portland Oregon to protect ICE buildings ( Getty Images )

“The President’s determination was simply untethered to the facts,” Immergut wrote.

The temporary restraining order issued by Immergut is set to expire on October 18.

Following Immergut’s order, the Trump administration on Saturday filed a notice of appeal to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“President Trump exercised his lawful authority to protect federal assets and personnel in Portland following violent riots and attacks on law enforcement — we expect to be vindicated by a higher court,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said.

Meanwhile, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield called the ruling “a healthy check on the president.”

“It reaffirms what we already knew: Portland is not the president’s war-torn fantasy. Our city is not ravaged, and there is no rebellion,” Rayfield said in a statement. He added: “Members of the Oregon National Guard are not a tool for him to use in his political theater.”

Trump has deployed or threatened to deploy troops to several U.S. cities, including Chicago, Memphis, Los Angeles, and Washington.

California sued the administration in the wake of Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops and U.S. Marines into Los Angeles. A federal judge earlier this month determined that the administration illegally deployed military assets into the Los Angeles area.

In a similar lawsuit filed in Oregon, state leaders also stated that Trump is breaking the law, as well as Tenth Amendment protections, which ensure that police authority rests with the states, not the federal government.

The Trump administration’s “stated basis for federalizing members of Oregon’s National Guard is patently pretextual and baseless,” state leaders wrote in the suit.

Trump singled out a “particular disfavored jurisdiction for political retribution” and seeks to “eviscerate the constitutional principle that the states’ sovereignty should be treated equally,” they argued.

With reporting by The Associated Press.