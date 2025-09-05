Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Joe Biden undergoes surgery to remove skin cancer from forehead

It was the latest health challenge for the former president

Chris Megerian
Friday 05 September 2025 02:05 EDT
Former U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the National Bar Associationâs 100th Annual Awards Gala in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. July 31, 2025
Former U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the National Bar Associationâs 100th Annual Awards Gala in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. July 31, 2025 (REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer lesions, his spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

Kelly Scully, his representative, verified the procedure after Inside Edition broadcast footage of him leaving a Delaware church with a fresh scar on his forehead.

She said Biden received Mohs surgery, a procedure used to cut away skin until no evidence of cancer remains.

Two years ago, while Biden was in office, he had a lesion removed from his chest. The lesion was basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.

Former President Joe Biden speaks during the National Bar Association's 100th Annual Awards Gala in Chicago, July 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Former President Joe Biden speaks during the National Bar Association's 100th Annual Awards Gala in Chicago, July 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In March, Biden’s office announced that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.

Biden was seen by doctors after urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone. His office said he has stage 9 cancer.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," his office said. "The President and his

Cancer touches us all,” Biden wrote on social media at the time. “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places.”

The Biden family has faced cancer repeatedly over the years. Biden’s son Beau died of a brain tumor, and his wife, Jill, had two cancerous lesions removed.

In February 2023, Biden had a skin lesion removed from his chest that was a basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer. And in November 2021, he had a polyp removed from his colon that was a benign, but potentially pre-cancerous lesion.

In 2022, Biden made a “cancer moonshot” one of his administration's priorities with the goal of halving the cancer death rate over the next 25 years. The initiative was a continuation of his work as vice president to address a disease that had killed his older son, Beau.

The health of Biden, 82, was a dominant concern among voters during his time as president. After a calamitous debate performance while seeking reelection, Biden abandoned his bid for a second term. Then-Vice President Kamala Harris became the nominee and lost to Republican Donald Trump, who returned to the White House after a four-year hiatus.

