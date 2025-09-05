Joe Biden undergoes surgery to remove skin cancer from forehead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US President Joe Biden recently underwent surgery to remove skin cancer lesions, his spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

Kelly Scully, his representative, verified the procedure after Inside Edition broadcast footage of him leaving a Delaware church with a fresh scar on his forehead.

She said Biden received Mohs surgery, a procedure used to cut away skin until no evidence of cancer remains.

Two years ago, while Biden was in office, he had a lesion removed from his chest. The lesion was basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.

open image in gallery Former President Joe Biden speaks during the National Bar Association's 100th Annual Awards Gala in Chicago, July 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

In March, Biden’s office announced that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.

Biden was seen by doctors after urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer, with the cancer cells having spread to the bone. His office said he has stage 9 cancer.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management," his office said.

“Cancer touches us all,” Biden wrote on social media at the time. “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places.”

The Biden family has faced cancer repeatedly over the years. Biden’s son Beau died of a brain tumor, and his wife, Jill, had two cancerous lesions removed.

In 2022, Biden made a “cancer moonshot” one of his administration's priorities with the goal of halving the cancer death rate over the next 25 years. The initiative was a continuation of his work as vice president to address a disease that had killed his older son, Beau.

The health of Biden, 82, was a dominant concern among voters during his time as president. After a calamitous debate performance while seeking reelection, Biden abandoned his bid for a second term. Then-Vice President Kamala Harris became the nominee and lost to Republican Donald Trump, who returned to the White House after a four-year hiatus.