Jessica Chastain opposes Apple TV+ decision to delay 'The Savant' after Charlie Kirk's death

Jessica Chastain says she disagrees with Apple TV+'s decision to postpone the release of the political thriller series “The Savant” following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Chastain, who is also the show's executive producer, took to Instagram Wednesday to says she was “not aligned on the decision to pause the release,” arguing that the show is “so relevant” and she's never “shied away from difficult subjects.”

A media contact for the show did not immediately comment on Chastain's post.

In the eight-part limited series, Chastain plays a suburban mother-of-two and a military veteran who works at the Anti-Hate Alliance. There, she secretly visits 4Chan-like message boards posing as a white nationalist and tries to draw out possible terrorists. The series includes sniper fire and the bombing of a government building.

Apple TV+ did not elaborate why it choose to postpone the show's release, only that it did so after “careful consideration.” The series was to debut Friday but Apple TV+ postponed it Tuesday to an unknown date in the future.

The decision came in the wake of the shooting death of conservative leader Kirk. Prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old and said he sent text messages appearing to show the act was motivated by wanting to stop Kirk’s “hatred.”

“'The Savant' is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever,” Chastain’s post read. “I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon. Until then, I’m wishing safety and strength for everyone.”

She cited numerous acts of political violence in recent years in the U.S., including the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, last year's attempted assassinations of President Donald Trump during his candidacy and Kirk's death.