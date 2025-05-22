Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A young couple working at the Israel’s embassy in Washington, who were about to become engaged, have been killed by a gunman who later shouted “Free Palestine”.

The two diplomats were attacked late on Wednesday night while leaving an event at a Jewish museum, police said.

The Israeli embassy published a photo on Thursday morning of the couple, identifying them as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim.

Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador, said at the news conference that the two people killed were a couple about to be engaged. “The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem,” he said.

The Israeli embassy identified the couple as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim ( X/@IsraelinUSA )

“Yaron and Sarah were our friends and colleagues. They were in the prime of their lives,” the embassy said later in a statement.

“The entire embassy staff is heartbroken and devastated by their murder. No words can express the depth of our grief and horror at this devastating loss.”

The pair had been attending an American Jewish Committee event at the Capital Jewish Museum, described online as a “Young Diplomats Reception”. The event was intended to bring together young Jewish professionals between the ages of 22 and 45.

Mr Lischinsky worked as a research assistant for Middle East & North African Affairs in the embassy’s political department, according to his LinkedIn page.

He moved from Jerusalem in September 2022.

A friend who studied with Mr Lischinsky at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem described him as “one of the most inspiring and clever individuals” he had met in a post on the social media site.

Mr Lischinsky’s girlfriend, Ms Milgrim, worked in the public diplomacy department at the embassy.

She moved to the US in November 2023 from Tel Aviv.

Before moving to the US, she spent a year working for an Israeli organisation, Tech2Peace, committed to improving dialogue and relations between Palestinians and Israelis.

She described herself on her LinkedIn page as focused on “fostering understanding between different peoples”.