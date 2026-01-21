IRS boss announces huge shake-up on eve of 2026 tax season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The head of the US tax agency has announced a significant shake-up, just days before the 2026 tax filing season begins. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) chief stated on Tuesday that these personnel and operational changes are intended to improve taxpayer service and modernise the institution.

This announcement coincides with a critical moment for the agency, which is preparing to process millions of tax returns. Simultaneously, the IRS must implement major tax law changes from a spending package signed into law last summer by President Donald Trump. These include new tax relief for tips and overtime, and deductions for qualifying older Americans.

In a letter addressed to the agency’s 74,000 employees and viewed by The Associated Press, Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano announced new priorities and a reorganization of IRS executive leadership.

Notably, Gary Shapley, the whistleblower who testified publicly about investigations into Hunter Biden’s taxes and served just two days as IRS Commissioner last year, was named deputy chief of the Criminal Investigation division. Guy Ficco, the head of Criminal Investigation, is set to retire and will be replaced by Jarod Koopman, who will also serve as chief tax compliance officer alongside Bisignano.

Joseph Ziegler, another Hunter Biden whistleblower, was named chief of internal consulting, the letter said.

Bisignano said in the letter that he is “confident that with this new team in place, the IRS is well-prepared to deliver a successful tax filing season for the American public.”

The June National Taxpayer Advocate report to Congress warned that the 2026 season could be rocky after a series of mass layoffs last year brought on by the Department of Government Efficiency.

“With the IRS workforce reduced by 26% and significant tax law changes on the horizon, there are risks to next year’s filing season,” said Erin M. Collins, who leads the organization assigned to protect taxpayers’ rights.

Bisignano, who was named to his job in October, also serves as the commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

His main priorities for the IRS in 2026 include enhancing customer service, improving tax collections and safeguarding taxpayer privacy.

The IRS expects to receive roughly 164 million individual income tax returns this year, which is on par with what it received last year.

The average refund amount last year was $3,167, according to IRS data. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said on several occasions that the effects of Republican tax law will result in bigger refunds in 2026.