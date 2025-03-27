Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Worshippers at a Catholic church in Indiana thought they had found a miracle when they discovered red marks on a communion wafer – the reality was much less exciting.

The wafer, found after it fell out of Mass kit, prompted a formal investigation by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. But, a scientific analysis debunked claims of a miracle at St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Morris.

The archdiocese announced on Monday that a biochemical analysis revealed the marks were caused by "fungus and three different species of bacteria, all of which are commonly found on human hands."

The analysis confirmed that no blood was present on the wafer.

The Catholic faith teaches that wine and a bread wafer signify the body and blood of Jesus Christ. Typically, they're consecrated by a priest at Mass.

open image in gallery St. Anthony of Padua Church, where a Communion wafer with red marks was discovered

The host, or bread, with red marks had fallen out of a Mass kit at St. Anthony Church.

“Throughout the history of the Catholic Church, there have been well-documented miracles and apparitions, and each has been thoroughly and carefully reviewed,” the archdiocese said.

Before the analysis, some members of St. Anthony Church were excited about what might be found.

“We have such a little town. You can drive through and blink and you’re through it,” Shari Strassell, a church member, told WKRC-TV.

“It means the world, it does, and I think there is something special about our church up here.”