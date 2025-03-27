Worshippers thought they found a miracle on a communion wafer – the truth was disappointing
It turns out there's nothing miraculous about red marks found on a communion host at a Catholic church in Indiana
Worshippers at a Catholic church in Indiana thought they had found a miracle when they discovered red marks on a communion wafer – the reality was much less exciting.
The wafer, found after it fell out of Mass kit, prompted a formal investigation by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. But, a scientific analysis debunked claims of a miracle at St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Morris.
The archdiocese announced on Monday that a biochemical analysis revealed the marks were caused by "fungus and three different species of bacteria, all of which are commonly found on human hands."
The analysis confirmed that no blood was present on the wafer.
The Catholic faith teaches that wine and a bread wafer signify the body and blood of Jesus Christ. Typically, they're consecrated by a priest at Mass.
The host, or bread, with red marks had fallen out of a Mass kit at St. Anthony Church.
“Throughout the history of the Catholic Church, there have been well-documented miracles and apparitions, and each has been thoroughly and carefully reviewed,” the archdiocese said.
Before the analysis, some members of St. Anthony Church were excited about what might be found.
“We have such a little town. You can drive through and blink and you’re through it,” Shari Strassell, a church member, told WKRC-TV.
“It means the world, it does, and I think there is something special about our church up here.”