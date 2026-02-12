Pakistan court orders medical exam after imprisoned former leader Khan reports partial vision loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered authorities to form a medical team to examine imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who recently told his attorney that he has lost roughly 85% of vision in his right eye.

The court order said a medical board must examine him before Feb. 16, according to Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, commonly known as PTI.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said two weeks ago that the 73-year-old former premier had undergone a brief medical procedure for an eye condition at a hospital in Islamabad and was in good health. Khan’s family has said it was not consulted before he was taken to the hospital.

The Islamabad hospital said in a Jan. 30 statement that he reported reduced vision in his right eye and was examined by a senior prison doctor. Based on the doctor's assessment, the hospital conducted the procedure with Khan's consent.

Khan has been imprisoned since 2023 following his conviction and sentencing in a graft case.

Salman Safdar, Khan’s lawyer, reported to the Supreme Court earlier this week that his client had normal vision several months ago but developed persistent blurred vision that was reported to prison officials.

He told his attorney that a specialist diagnosed a damaging blood clot and he has been left with only 15% vision in his right eye due to delayed treatment.

PTI posted a statement on social media saying it condemned the poor treatment for his deteriorating eyesight. The party threatened legal actions and demanded Khan receive immediate and unrestricted access to his personal physicians, specialized eye treatment and transfer to a hospital.

Khan’s family and PTI have issued repeated requests to the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to allow family visits and an examination by eye specialists and Khan's personal doctor.

Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, told reporters Thursday that her brother complained of blurred vision for three months, but prison authorities did not act until his deteriorating eyesight prompted a late January hospital visit. She claimed the delay contributed to his worsened condition.

Khan remains a hugely popular political figure in Pakistan despite his removal from office through a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April 2022. He has alleged that his ouster resulted from a U.S.-backed conspiracy involving political rivals and former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. The claims were denied by Washington, Pakistan's military and his political opponents.