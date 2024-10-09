Hurricane Milton live updates: Florida residents warned ‘this is the 11th hour’ as Category 4 storm to make landfall
Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden both pleaded with residents to evacuate now ahead of Wednesday night’s landfall
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Florida is approaching its “11th hour” with millions of residents urged to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall on Wednesday evening.
While Milton’s intensity continues to fluctuate, and again weakening to a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center has predicted the storm will be “one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida”.
Despite being downgraded, winds are expected to pick up on Florida’s west coast from this afternoon, the NHC warned.
Federal and state officials have pleaded with those in Milton’s path to evacuate to avoid “catastrophic” winds, up to 18in rainfall and 15ft of storm surge in the worst affected areas, before the major hurricane slams into Florida’s west-central coast.
“This is the 11th hour. If you’re in an evacuation zone, the time to get out is now,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chard Chronister told CNN on Wednesday.
Vice President Kamala Harris warned that even the toughest Floridians won’t weather the “historic” hurricane, she said on The Late Show on Tuesday night. While in a Tuesday briefing, President Joe Biden warned Milton “could be the worst storm to hit Florida in over a century,” and urged residents in its path to “evacuate now”.
170,000 spaces still available in hurricane shelters
The Florida governor declared that almost 170,000 spaces are still available in hurricane shelters across the state.
Admitting the shelters are “not the Four Seasons,” DeSantis said that only 31,000 individuals had registered to stay at the facilities. The total capacity of the state’s shelters is approximately 200,000, the governor said.
“There is space available in these shelters,” DeSantis said. “You may be able to get in your car and travel 10 miles to ride the storm out.”
Kevin Guthrie, the Executive Director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management confirmed that there is space for “well over 200,000 in the impact area… There is room”.
You can find a full list of shelters here.
‘Largest staging of linesmen and utility workers in American history,’ DeSantis says
Ron DeSantis said that Storm Milton will demand the largest deployment of linesmen and utility workers in America’s history, with mass power outages expected across parts of Florida.
More than 50,000 linesman have been brought in from as far away as California in preparation of Milton making landfall this evening on the west coast, the Florida governor said.
Florida prepares for largest National Guard search and rescue mission in state’s history
Ron DeSantis said that the Florida National Guard is getting set for its largest ever search and rescue operation in the state’s history.
Hundreds of state search and rescue personnel will be deployed from 26 teams – to begin rescue efforts immediately after the storm passes, the Florida governor said.
More than 6,000 Florida National Guard personnel are on standby with an additional 3,000 guardsmen coming from other states, he added.
Live: DeSatis warns Hurricane Milton will ‘pack major, major punch’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has begun giving a press conference about Hurricane Milton on Wednesday morning, ahead of its prospect landfall on the state’s west coast later in the evening.
“While there is the hope it will weaken more before landfall, there is huge confidence that this hurricane will pack a major, major punch and cause a lot of damage,” DeSantis warned.
Disney World announces rare closure due to Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Milton remains a ferocious storm that could land a once-in-a-century direct hit on Tampa and St. Petersburg, engulfing the populous region with towering storm surges and turning debris from Helene’s devastation 12 days ago into projectiles.
While the storm had previously weakened, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that Hurricane Milton was once again a Category 5 storm.
Mike Schneider has more.
‘Empty streets and people’s lives on the curb’: Floridians brace for Hurricane Milton
Pinellas County residents have been left pondering whether parts of Florida will ever be “able to recover” upon Hurricane Milton making landfall on Wednesday evening.
Streets have been left desolate with millions of Floridians evacuating across the state, with Milton expected to slam into the west-central coast tonight.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned of the storm leaving an “indelible mark” on communities up and down the Sunshine State. Now, Gulfport locals have shared their anguish.
“The streets are empty, people are preparing for the next round, you just see people’s lives out at the curb, it’s kind of sad,” resident Tim Phillips told WTSP.
Another local, Michelle Unterberger, added: “Are they ever going to be able to recover? Is this ever going to be the same? I don’t know.”
Just in: ‘Complete all life-saving prep now,’ NHC urges
The National Hurricane Center has urged for final pre-hurricane preparations to be “rushed to completion” ahead of Milton making landfall on Florida’s west coast this evening.
“Now is the time to rush to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan,” the NHC said in its latest statement.
“Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.”
Health officials warn of ‘life-threatening’ infections linked to Hurricane Milton
Florida health officials have warned of the potential for “life-threatening” infections to be caused by rising flood waters caused by Hurricane Milton.
Florida residents have been urged to avoid heavily-flooded areas due to the risk of Vibrio infections.
Exposure to the bacteria (often through open wounds or ingestion), which lives in coastal waters, can cause the illness vibriosis. The Vibrio infection can cause watery diarrhea, vomiting, blistering skin lesions and discharge – if wounds become infected.
“The Florida Department of Health (Department) urges residents and visitors to avoid floodwaters and prevent exposure to Vibrio in anticipation of flooding and heavy rain caused by Hurricane Milton,” the Florida Department of Health said in a statement on Tuesday.
About 1 in 5 people with this infection die, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill, the Center for Disease and Control Prevention says on its website.
This iPhone feature could save your life in a hurricane
An iPhone satellite messaging function could help save lives during a hurricane.
The feature was added during a recent operating system update for millions of Apple users. It came just in time, Americans affected by Hurricane Helene said on social media.
Julia Musto has the full story.
