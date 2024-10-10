Hurricane Milton live updates: At least four dead as Florida wakes up to survey damage from floods, tornadoes
Multiple fatalities have already been reported as Hurricane Milton continues to wreak havoc as it moves off Florida’s east coast
At least four people have died after Hurricane Milton devastated portions of Florida, leaving residents waking up to survey the damage.
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday night near Sarasota County’s Siesta Key, bringing multiple tornadoes, 28ft waves, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and devastating storm surge.
Four people in St Lucie County retirement village have been killed by tornadoes brought on by the hurricane after a dozen twisters spawned in the region within 20 minutes.
Ferocious winds caused a crane to collapse into the The Tampa Bay Times in St Petersburg, while the roof of Tropicana Field baseball stadium has been left in disrepair.
More than 3.3m homes and businesses in Florida have been left powerless, with those in the west-central region the worst impacted.
Evacuation alerts were blasted out to millions, with Bradenton Police Chief Melanie issuing a bleak prognosis for those who neglected advice. “What we’ll probably be finding in the morning are bodies,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Thursday morning.
After landfall, Milton has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane and is moving off Florida’s east coast – with residents still battling against brutal winds and storm surge.
Biden and Harris to receive briefing on Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene response efforts
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will receive a briefing on the federal government’s response to both Hurricane Milton and Helene.
The meeting will address FEMA’s efforts, and how the Department of Defense and US Coast Guard supported its mission, the White House said in a statement.
Harris will join the call virtually, while Biden will be president in the situation room.
Biden spoke to Florida Governor DeSantis this morning about Hurricane Milton’s impact Florida residents. DeSantis Biden for the extensive Federal support as they prepared for the storm.
Inside Hurricane Milton's 28-foot waves as storm approached Florida
Hillsborough County deploys emergency crews in ‘full force' as search and rescue efforts begin
In photos: Crane smashes into Tampa Bay Times’s headquarters
A crane collapsed, smashing into the The Tampa Bay Times after Hurricane Helene slammed into Florida’s west coast on Wednesday night.
Dramatic photos taken on Thursday morning reveal the extent of the damage after leaving a gaping hole in the newspaper’s building.
Tornadoes leave indelible mark on Florida communities
Schools closed across 53 of Florida’s 67 counties due to Hurricane Milton
K-12 schools across 53 of Florida’s 67 counties are set to close on Thursday, after Hurricane Milton ploughed through the state after making landfall on the west coast on Wednesday evening.
Schools across 21 of those closed counties are expected to reopen on Friday, according to the Florida Department of Education.
“The Florida Department of Education works closely with school districts before, during and after natural disasters to ensure they have the resources necessary to resume normal operations as quickly as possible. We will continue collaborating with district leadership to address questions as they arise,” a statement reads on the FLDOE website.
DeSantis ‘hasn’t confirmed’ tornado deaths, but says they’re ‘likely’
Ron DeSantis said he “has not confirmed” the death of four people said to have been killed by a tornado in St Lucie County on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall.
The Florida Governor to specify that “that does not mean there has not been any”.
He continued: “There's a process where this happens with the state. I know with the tornadoes, it seems very likely that there were, that there were some.
“With the tornadoes, that's the only reports we've received. No confirmations. I imagine there's going to be some confirmations, but it's too soon to tell.”
The morning briefing has now finished.
$50m available in loans for small businesses, DeSantis announces
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has activated a Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan program, with $50m available to hand out as loans for small businesses.
“We have 50 million available to Florida small businesses, and it's zero interest loan, very flexible repayment options,” he said in a Thursday morning briefing.
“You can apply for loans of up to $50,000 through the program. Loans of up to $100,000 are available for agriculture and aquaculture small businesses and loans of $150,000 are available for citrus and cattle operations.”
Storm waters may carry ‘fatal’ infections, DeSantis says
“Standing storm waters can also carry a bacteria that can lead to fatal infections,” Ron DeSantis said.
“This type of infection was responsible for a fatality following Hurricane Helene, so please avoid wading through standing water.”
The governor’s warning comes after the Florida Department of Health previously warned residents to avoid heavily-flooded areas due to the risk of Vibrio infections.
Exposure to the bacteria (often through open wounds or ingestion), which lives in coastal waters, can cause the illness vibriosis. The vibrio infection can cause watery diarrhea, vomiting, blistering skin lesions and discharge – if wounds become infected.
“The Florida Department of Health (Department) urges residents and visitors to avoid floodwaters and prevent exposure to Vibrio in anticipation of flooding and heavy rain caused by Hurricane Milton,” the Florida Department of Health said in a statement on Tuesday.
About 1 in 5 people with this infection die, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill, the Center for Disease and Control Prevention says on its website.
