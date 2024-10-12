Hurricane Milton live: Florida attempts to recover from ‘once in a lifetime’ storm as 1.6m still without power
Forecasters have warned that the threat of dangerous flooding will remain in place for days or even weeks
Florida is now facing a long road to recovery following back-to-back “once in a lifetime” storms from Hurricanes Milton and Helene.
At least 17 people have been killed as a result of Hurricane Milton which made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday night near Sarasota County’s Siesta Key, spawning dozens of tornadoes, 28ft waves, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and devastating storm surge.
Days later, the threat to life is far from over with 1.6 million homes still without power across Florida as of Saturday morning and forecasters warning that the threat of dangerous flooding will remain in place for days or even weeks.
Meanwhile a phosphate mine operator warned that during the storm its facility dumped thousands of gallons of pollution into Tampa Bay as drains overflowed.
Authorities and residents are working to assess the extent of the damage from the storm, with those in the west-central region the worst impacted. More than 50,000 linemen have been deployed in an effort to restore power, Governor Ron DeSantis said.
Hernando County sees historic flooding
A British holidaymaker has described his “holiday from hell” after he was stuck in Florida with his brother and seven young children as Hurricane Milton made landfall in the US.
Jordan Sly was due to fly back to London on Wednesday with his three children, his brother Zak, and Zak’s four children. But as Hurricane Milton approached and Florida braced for its second devastating storm in as many weeks, their flight home was cancelled.
The seven children, aged between four months and 11 years old, were put to bed by Mr Sly and his brother in their Davenport holiday home. But when the storm hit in the early hours of the morning, chaos followed.
The Independent’s Alex Croft has more:
Florida Transportation Department says Emergency Shoulder Use is no longer in effect.
Milton pushes Alafia to highest-recorded flooding in Lithia since 1933
Lithia’s Alafia River rose to 23 feet during Hurricane Milton — 4 feet higher than what’s designated as major flooding, and the highest recorded mark since 1933, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
How Hurricane Helene's 'wake up call' helped Florida residents prepare for Milton
Florida residents who fled hundreds of miles to escape Hurricane Milton made slow trips home on crowded highways, weary from their long journeys and the clean up work awaiting them but also grateful to be coming back alive.
"I love my house, but I'm not dying in it," Fred Neuman said on Friday while walking his dog outside a rest stop off Interstate 75 north of Tampa.
Mr Neuman and his wife live in Siesta Key, where Milton made landfall on Wednesday night as a powerful, Category 3 hurricane.
Heeding local evacuation orders ahead of the storm, they drove nearly 500 miles (800 kilometres) to Destin on the Florida Panhandle. Neighbours told the couple the hurricane destroyed their carport and inflicted other damage, but Mr Neuman shrugged, saying their insurance should cover it.
Nearby, Lee and Pamela Essenburm made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at a picnic table as cars pulling off the slow-moving interstate waited for parking spaces outside the crowded rest stop.
Their home in Palmetto, on the south end of Tampa Bay, had a tree fall in the backyard. They evacuated fearing the damage would be more severe, worrying Milton might hit as a catastrophic Category 4 or 5 storm.
"I wasn't going to take a chance on it," Lee Essenbaum said. "It's not worth it."
Milton killed at least 10 people when it tore across central Florida, flooding barrier islands, ripping the roof off the Tampa Bay Rays baseball stadium and spawning deadly tornadoes.
Officials say the toll could have been worse if not for the widespread evacuations. The still-fresh devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene just two weeks earlier probably helped compel many people to flee.
"Helene likely provided a stark reminder of how vulnerable certain areas are to storms, particularly coastal regions," said Craig Fugate, who served as administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under president Barack Obama.
"When people see first hand what can happen, especially in neighbouring areas, it can drive behaviour change in future storms."
The Associated Press.
