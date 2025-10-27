Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamaican residents have been asked to evacuate as “life-threatening” Hurricane Melissa bears down on the Caribbean island with speed.

The destructive category 5 storm will bring “catastrophic flash flooding”, “numerous landslides”, a “life-threatening storm surge and damaging waves”, with maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 160mph, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

At least four people have already died, including three in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic. One person remains missing.

The storm will sweep across Jamaica at its peak intensity, and lose force as it crosses water to reach Cuba, still with destructive power.

Melissa originated in West Africa, first forming a tropical wave that was picked up by monitors on 16 October. It crossed the Atlantic to the Windward Islands and then moved slowly westward to the Caribbean Sea.

open image in gallery Catastrophic hurricane is barreling toward Jamaica at speed ( Google Maps )

Its slow pace has added to its intensity, gathering power as it creeped along at 5 mph for days, creating a formidable and record-breaking force that is now expected to be at least 157 mph when it makes landfall.

The National Hurricane Centre warned that Melissa is expected to bring 15 to 30 inches (38.1cm to 76.2cm) of rain to Jamaica and souther Hispaniola, with a maximum of up to 40 inches (101.6cm). Eastern Cuba is facing between 10 inches (25.4cm) and 15 inches (38.1cm) of expected rainfall.

It is expected to reach Jamaica early on Tuesday breaking records as the most powerful storm to ever hit the island. The most powerful before now was Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, which recorded winds of 130mph.

open image in gallery ( National Hurricane Centre )

The Hurricane, which was upgraded to category 5 on Tuesday, was last recorded at 315 miles (505 km) south-southwest of Guantanamo, Cuba on Monday. It is reported to be 125 miles (205 km) south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica.

“Many of these communities will not survive this flooding,” local government minister, Desmond McKenzie, said at a press conference on Monday. “Kingston is low, extremely low. No community in Kingston is immune from flooding.”

Dana Morris Dixon, Jamaica's information minister, said that the force of the storm was unprecedented: "We've heard the rainfall numbers. They're numbers we've never heard before.”

The National Hurricane Centre has warned that Melissa will bring “extensive infrastructural damage, long-lasting power and communication outages, and isolated communities”.

open image in gallery Satellite images show the scale of the storm ( NOAA )

Morris Dixon added that Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency is ready to provide assistance to those affected, and added that several international partners have already pledged support for the impending disaster.

Evan Thompson, principal director at Jamaica's meteorological service, said Melissa could be the strongest hurricane Jamaica has experienced in decades.

Cleanup and damage assessment would be severely delayed because of anticipated landslides, flooding and blocked roads, he warned.

There are approximately 900 shelters across Jamaica that are expected to house evacuated members of the public.

“Do not venture out of your safe shelter,” reads advice from the Miami-based NHC.

open image in gallery The Dominican Republic faced the effects of the storm over the weekend ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely today through Tuesday. Destructive winds, especially in the mountains, will begin by this evening, leading to extensive infrastructural damage, long-lasting power and communication outages, and isolated communities.

“Life-threatening storm surge and damaging waves are expected along the southern coast through Tuesday.”

The NHC warned the Hurricane is expected to grow in intensity throughout the day, with additional strengthening forecast for Monday.

open image in gallery A graphic shows the probable path of Tropical Storm Melissa ( National Hurricane Center )

Fluctuations in power and force are likely before Melissa makes landfall on Jamaica early on Tuesday, it said.

Travellers in Jamaica have been warned not to try to leave the island, unless they have a confirmed flight out.

Kingston airport warned Brits: “Passengers, contact your airline for rebooking. DO NOT go to the airport. Hundreds of British travellers are stranded on the island by the cancellations.”