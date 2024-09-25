✕ Close Florida residents brace for Tropical Storm Helene

Tropical Storm Helene is rapidly strengthening as it advances across Mexico’s coast towards the US, with the threat of powerful winds, floods and life-threatening storm surge causing thousands of Florida residents to evacuate the state.

Just over a month after Storm Debby hurtled into the Sunshine State, Helene threatens to become the strongest storm to hit the nation in over a year, with it expected to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast late on Thursday.

Helene is expected to be upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 3 hurricane later on Wednesday with wind speeds increasing dramatically from 40mph to 65mph in just over 24 hours, the National Hurricane Center announced.

The storm’s center approached the Yucatán Peninsula on Wednesday morning, lying between the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Upper Florida Keys and Florida’s northeast coast while a tropical storm watch presides over parts of the South Carolina coast, the Center announced Wednesday morning.

A flood watch has been issued to more than 20 million residents in Florida through the southern Appalachians following President Joe Biden declaring a state of emergency on Tuesday.