Tropical Storm Helene live updates: Warnings issued as Florida braces for major hurricane strike
Helene is expected to be upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane later on Wednesday before making landfall at Florida’s Gulf Coast on Thursday
Tropical Storm Helene is rapidly strengthening as it advances across Mexico’s coast towards the US, with the threat of powerful winds, floods and life-threatening storm surge causing thousands of Florida residents to evacuate the state.
Just over a month after Storm Debby hurtled into the Sunshine State, Helene threatens to become the strongest storm to hit the nation in over a year, with it expected to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast late on Thursday.
Helene is expected to be upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 3 hurricane later on Wednesday with wind speeds increasing dramatically from 40mph to 65mph in just over 24 hours, the National Hurricane Center announced.
The storm’s center approached the Yucatán Peninsula on Wednesday morning, lying between the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Upper Florida Keys and Florida’s northeast coast while a tropical storm watch presides over parts of the South Carolina coast, the Center announced Wednesday morning.
A flood watch has been issued to more than 20 million residents in Florida through the southern Appalachians following President Joe Biden declaring a state of emergency on Tuesday.
Mapped: Wind speed, storm surge and flash flood threats ahead of Helene making landfall
Tracked: Where is Tropical Storm Helene now?
Tropical Storm Helene is expected to pass near the northeastern coast of the Yucatán Peninsula during the next several hours where it is anticipated to be upgraded to a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center’s forecast on Wednesday morning.
Helene is epexcted to “rapidly intensify and grow in size” as it passes over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, it added.
With it, Helene may bring life-threatening storm surge across the entire west cost of the Florida Peninsula and Big Bend. Hurricane-force winds could also pummel the Big Bend.
Hurricane warnings beamed out to Florida and Mexico residents
Tropical Storm Helene was rapidly strengthening in the Caribbean Sea and expected to become a hurricane Wednesday while moving north along Mexico's coast toward the US, prompting residents to evacuate, schools to close and officials to declare emergencies in Florida and Georgia.
The storm is forecast to be “near hurricane strength” when it passes near Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula early Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said, and to “intensify and grow in size” as it moves north across the Gulf of Mexico.
In pictures: Florida prepares for Storm Helene as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula
Life-threatening storm surge expected at Florida’s big bend
What to know as Tropical Storm Helene sets sights on Florida
Another storm system is taking aim at Florida, this time possibly the Panhandle with storm effects all along the Gulf Coast.
Tropical Storm Helene, soon to be a hurricane, is sweeping up from the Caribbean Sea into extremely warm waters that are fuel for tropical cyclones.
