Liveupdated1727419207

One dead as Hurricane Helene makes landfall in Florida as catastrophic Category 4 storm: Latest

Hurricane Helene hits Florida as one of largest storms ever to strike US

Michelle Del Rey,Stuti Mishra
Friday 27 September 2024 02:40
Storm Helene batters Cancún

At least one person has died as Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida as one of the most powerful storms to strike the United States, bringing “catastrophic” and “unsurvivable” conditions.

Helene hit Florida’s Big Bend region just after 11pm ET as a Category 4 storm packing sustained winds of around 130 mph (209 kph), the National Hurricane Center said.

Even before it made landfall, the storm had flooded the Gulf Coast and knocked out power for at least 1 million customers in the state. Apart from Florida, Alabama, and parts of the Carolinas are also at risk of flooding.

One death has been confirmed dead, according to governor Ron DeSantis, who added that there are likely to be more fatalities in the state as the storm moves through and the full scale of the devastation becomes clear in the morning.

All parts of Florida are under a hurricane or tropical storm warning.

Helene’s size is massive compared to previous hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm was forecast to be one of the largest storms in breadth to hit the region in years, with only three bigger since 1988.

1727419207

Over 12 million people under warnings for high rainfall and flooding

Over 12 million people, from Florida and Georgia to Alabama and South Carolina, fall under a high-risk area where heavy rainfall is expected to cause disruption and flooding.

"Catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding from Helene is likely for parts of the Southeast and southern Appalachians," the National Weather Service said.

"Most flood fatalities occur in vehicles, turn around don't drown!"

The areas at greatest risk include portions of North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle.

Major cities such as Asheville, Charlotte, and Greenville are at risk of receiving 6 to 12 inches of rainfall, with isolated areas potentially seeing up to 20 inches.

Map shows areas under high risk of excessive rainfall
Map shows areas under high risk of excessive rainfall (NWS)
Stuti Mishra27 September 2024 07:40
1727418013

What makes Helene one of the worst storms to strike the US?

Hurricane Helene is believed to be one of the worst storms to strike the US.

Helene’s size is massive compared to previous hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico. Officials warned of “catastrophic” and “unsurvivable” conditions ahead of the storm's arrival.

The storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and it is expected to continue packing hurricane-force winds as it moves inland.

Helene quickly intensified from a category one storm into a catastrophic category four hurricane, something that has been frequently happening in recent years as ocean temperatures remain hotter than usual.

“Helene is moving over very warm waters that are at least 80 degrees reaching depths of 300 to 400 feet below the surface. That heat energy is going to help Helene explode in intensity this afternoon and evening,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane expert Alex DaSilva said on Thursday before the landfall.

Storms are now 25 per cent more likely than they were 40 years ago to be classified as a major hurricane as hot waters fuel the storms.

Stuti Mishra27 September 2024 07:20
1727416781

Helene now entering southern Georgia

Hurricane Helene is now moving north into the state of Georgia after making landfall in Florida, forecasters say.

The eyewall – the part of the storm that has the fastest winds below it – is now entering southern Georgia, the National Hurricane Center said in its 1am ET (6am BST) update.

The storm began to slightly weaken, the NHC said in its update, but it was expected to remain a hurricane.

“Please do not leave your shelter and remain in place through the passage of these life-threatening conditions,” the update said.

It said Helene “continues to produce catastrophic winds”.

Stuti Mishra27 September 2024 06:59
1727415937

Helene to remain a hurricane as it barrels towards Georgia

Helene is expected to remain a full-fledged hurricane as it rolls through the Macon, Georgia, area on Friday, forecasters said.

It could bring 12 inches (30.5 cm) of rain or more, potentially devastating the state’s cotton and pecan crops, which are in the middle of harvesting season.

“The current forecast for Hurricane Helene suggests this storm will impact every part of our state,” Georgia governor Brian Kemp said.

After making landfall across the Florida coast, Helene is expected to move more slowly over the Tennessee Valley on Friday and Saturday, the NHC said.

Here’s the path of the storm:

Hurricane Helene’s expected arrival time as it heads towards Georgia after making landfall in Florida
Hurricane Helene’s expected arrival time as it heads towards Georgia after making landfall in Florida (National Weather Service)
Stuti Mishra27 September 2024 06:45
1727414527

One dead and more fatalities likely after Helene landfall

At least one person has died in Florida after the Category 4 storm made landfall causing severe flooding.

The identity of the person and the cause has not been shared but in a press conference governor Ron DeSantis said it happened at Interstate 4 near the Tampa area.

He urged people to not travel, saying the "roads can be hazardous" and it's "very, very dangerous".

"Stay put!"

Mr DeSantis warned that there are likely to be "additional" fatalities in the state as the storm moves through.

"When Floridians wake up tomorrow morning, we're going to be waking up to a state where very likely there's been additional loss of life," he says. "And certainly, there's going to be loss of property."

He notes emergency crews don't know the extent of the impact yet due to it being night time in Florida.

"We're not getting a full picture yet," he says.

Stuti Mishra27 September 2024 06:22
1727412300

Photos show Tampa’s Florida High Patrol close the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

The Florida Highway Patrol in Tampa said it was closing the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Thursday afternoon, as conditions in the area are continuing to devolve.

“As weather conditions continue to deteriorate & wind gusts have reached 60 MPH, FHP is closing the #Skyway,” the patrol wrote on X.

“Motorists are requested to seek alternate routes, do not drive through flooded roads & unless absolutely necessary stay off area roadways.”

A state trooper sits on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, which was closed Thursday
A state trooper sits on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, which was closed Thursday (FHP Tampa)
A state trooper sits by the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, as weather conditions there deteriorate
A state trooper sits by the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, as weather conditions there deteriorate (FHP Tampa)
FHP Tampa patrol cars sit on the Skyway bridge
FHP Tampa patrol cars sit on the Skyway bridge (FHP Tampa)

Michelle Del Rey27 September 2024 05:45
1727410500

Appalachians will see catastrophic flooding, landslides

The southern Appalachians are expected to see strong, damaging winds and rainfall of up to a foot, with some isolated amounts of 20 inches.

“This rainfall will likely result in catastrophic and potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding, along with significant river flooding. Numerous significant landslides are expected in steep terrain across the southern Appalachians,” the National Hurricane Center warned.

The National Weather Service’s office in South Carolina’s Greenville-Spartanburg warned of “one of the most significant weather events to happen in the western portions of the area in the modern era.”

“Record flooding is forecasted and has been compared to the floods of 1916 in the Asheville area,” it said.

Michelle Del Rey27 September 2024 05:15
1727409772

Read it: Category 4 Hurricane Helene roars ashore in Florida

Category 4 Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region on Thursday night, bringing with it deadly winds of 140mph and a “catastrophic” storm surge.

Read more here.

Michelle Del Rey27 September 2024 05:02
1727409300

One million people in Florida without power

Poweroutage.us is now reporting over a million people are without power.

Michelle Del Rey27 September 2024 04:55
1727408716

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri warns residents about playing ‘stupid games’ ahead of Helene

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri warned residents in evacuation zones about playing “stupid games.”

Storm surge in the county could top between five and eight feet there.

“We’ve all heard the adage, play stupid games win stupid prizes. Somebody is going to win a stupid prize because they’re not going to get out and we’re not coming,” Gualtieri said.

People in evacuation zone A should get out now.

Michelle Del Rey27 September 2024 04:45

