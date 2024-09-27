One dead as Hurricane Helene makes landfall in Florida as catastrophic Category 4 storm: Latest
Hurricane Helene hits Florida as one of largest storms ever to strike US
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
At least one person has died as Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida as one of the most powerful storms to strike the United States, bringing “catastrophic” and “unsurvivable” conditions.
Helene hit Florida’s Big Bend region just after 11pm ET as a Category 4 storm packing sustained winds of around 130 mph (209 kph), the National Hurricane Center said.
Even before it made landfall, the storm had flooded the Gulf Coast and knocked out power for at least 1 million customers in the state. Apart from Florida, Alabama, and parts of the Carolinas are also at risk of flooding.
One death has been confirmed dead, according to governor Ron DeSantis, who added that there are likely to be more fatalities in the state as the storm moves through and the full scale of the devastation becomes clear in the morning.
All parts of Florida are under a hurricane or tropical storm warning.
Helene’s size is massive compared to previous hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm was forecast to be one of the largest storms in breadth to hit the region in years, with only three bigger since 1988.
Over 12 million people under warnings for high rainfall and flooding
Over 12 million people, from Florida and Georgia to Alabama and South Carolina, fall under a high-risk area where heavy rainfall is expected to cause disruption and flooding.
"Catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding from Helene is likely for parts of the Southeast and southern Appalachians," the National Weather Service said.
"Most flood fatalities occur in vehicles, turn around don't drown!"
The areas at greatest risk include portions of North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle.
Major cities such as Asheville, Charlotte, and Greenville are at risk of receiving 6 to 12 inches of rainfall, with isolated areas potentially seeing up to 20 inches.
What makes Helene one of the worst storms to strike the US?
Hurricane Helene is believed to be one of the worst storms to strike the US.
Helene’s size is massive compared to previous hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico. Officials warned of “catastrophic” and “unsurvivable” conditions ahead of the storm's arrival.
The storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and it is expected to continue packing hurricane-force winds as it moves inland.
Helene quickly intensified from a category one storm into a catastrophic category four hurricane, something that has been frequently happening in recent years as ocean temperatures remain hotter than usual.
“Helene is moving over very warm waters that are at least 80 degrees reaching depths of 300 to 400 feet below the surface. That heat energy is going to help Helene explode in intensity this afternoon and evening,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane expert Alex DaSilva said on Thursday before the landfall.
Storms are now 25 per cent more likely than they were 40 years ago to be classified as a major hurricane as hot waters fuel the storms.
Helene now entering southern Georgia
Hurricane Helene is now moving north into the state of Georgia after making landfall in Florida, forecasters say.
The eyewall – the part of the storm that has the fastest winds below it – is now entering southern Georgia, the National Hurricane Center said in its 1am ET (6am BST) update.
The storm began to slightly weaken, the NHC said in its update, but it was expected to remain a hurricane.
“Please do not leave your shelter and remain in place through the passage of these life-threatening conditions,” the update said.
It said Helene “continues to produce catastrophic winds”.
Helene to remain a hurricane as it barrels towards Georgia
Helene is expected to remain a full-fledged hurricane as it rolls through the Macon, Georgia, area on Friday, forecasters said.
It could bring 12 inches (30.5 cm) of rain or more, potentially devastating the state’s cotton and pecan crops, which are in the middle of harvesting season.
“The current forecast for Hurricane Helene suggests this storm will impact every part of our state,” Georgia governor Brian Kemp said.
After making landfall across the Florida coast, Helene is expected to move more slowly over the Tennessee Valley on Friday and Saturday, the NHC said.
Here’s the path of the storm:
One dead and more fatalities likely after Helene landfall
At least one person has died in Florida after the Category 4 storm made landfall causing severe flooding.
The identity of the person and the cause has not been shared but in a press conference governor Ron DeSantis said it happened at Interstate 4 near the Tampa area.
He urged people to not travel, saying the "roads can be hazardous" and it's "very, very dangerous".
"Stay put!"
Mr DeSantis warned that there are likely to be "additional" fatalities in the state as the storm moves through.
"When Floridians wake up tomorrow morning, we're going to be waking up to a state where very likely there's been additional loss of life," he says. "And certainly, there's going to be loss of property."
He notes emergency crews don't know the extent of the impact yet due to it being night time in Florida.
"We're not getting a full picture yet," he says.
Photos show Tampa’s Florida High Patrol close the Sunshine Skyway Bridge
The Florida Highway Patrol in Tampa said it was closing the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Thursday afternoon, as conditions in the area are continuing to devolve.
“As weather conditions continue to deteriorate & wind gusts have reached 60 MPH, FHP is closing the #Skyway,” the patrol wrote on X.
“Motorists are requested to seek alternate routes, do not drive through flooded roads & unless absolutely necessary stay off area roadways.”
Appalachians will see catastrophic flooding, landslides
The southern Appalachians are expected to see strong, damaging winds and rainfall of up to a foot, with some isolated amounts of 20 inches.
“This rainfall will likely result in catastrophic and potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding, along with significant river flooding. Numerous significant landslides are expected in steep terrain across the southern Appalachians,” the National Hurricane Center warned.
The National Weather Service’s office in South Carolina’s Greenville-Spartanburg warned of “one of the most significant weather events to happen in the western portions of the area in the modern era.”
“Record flooding is forecasted and has been compared to the floods of 1916 in the Asheville area,” it said.
Read it: Category 4 Hurricane Helene roars ashore in Florida
Category 4 Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region on Thursday night, bringing with it deadly winds of 140mph and a “catastrophic” storm surge.
Read more here.
One million people in Florida without power
Poweroutage.us is now reporting over a million people are without power.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri warns residents about playing ‘stupid games’ ahead of Helene
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri warned residents in evacuation zones about playing “stupid games.”
Storm surge in the county could top between five and eight feet there.
“We’ve all heard the adage, play stupid games win stupid prizes. Somebody is going to win a stupid prize because they’re not going to get out and we’re not coming,” Gualtieri said.
People in evacuation zone A should get out now.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments