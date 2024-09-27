Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A dam in North Carolina is in imminent danger of failing due to flood waters driven by Hurricane Helene, local officials have claimed.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning, the Rutherfood County Emergency Management Department told nearby residents to immediately flee to safe place due to flash floods overtopping the Lake Lure Dam.

“RESIDENTS BELOW THE LAKE LURE DAM NEED TO EVACUATE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY!!” the Department said. DAM FAILURE IMMINENT!!”

However, the state Department of Environmental Quality contradicted that report, telling the Associated Press that there is no indication the dam is about to fail. The Independent is seeking clarification.

At least 37 people were dead in multiple states as of Friday morning after Hurricane Helene crashed into Florida at Category 4, pounding the west coast with “unsurvivable” conditions before weakening as it moved inland.

In a Facebook post, local photographer Helen Pace said posted pictures of her badly damaged house and a tarmac road carved in half by floodwaters.

“I believe the Lake Lure Dam has failed. There may not be a lake to go to or get married at,” she said.

“We are physically OK. The water has started to recede and I think we dodged the predicted winds...

“We are not able to get out now, we have no power, no water, and cell service seems to be restricted. Sending my love to you all.”

The Rutherford County evacuation orders named a total of 45 streets in two separate Facebook posts. Officials said that storm shelters had been opened at Lake Lure Town Hall and Rutherfordtown Presbytarian Church.

The Lure Dam was built in 1927 on the Broad River, about one hour’s drive east of Asheville and two hours west of Charlotte.

Lake Lure itself is best known nationally as a filming site for the 1987 film Dirty Dancing, which used it to stand in for upstate New York’s Catskill Mountains.

This story is developing and will be updated.