Hurricane Erin live updates: Storm to bring ‘powerful’ 20 foot waves and flooding risk along US East Coast
Tropical storm force winds and surge conditions predicted to increase in the Outer Banks region of North Carolina and portions of coastal Virginia throughout Wednesday
Hurricane Erin is set to bring “powerful” waves that could reach up to 20 feet high, as the weather system continues to track northward and towards the U.S. East Coast.
The National Hurricane Center warned Wednesday that tropical storm force winds and surge conditions would increase in the Outer Banks region of North Carolina and portions of coastal Virginia throughout the day.
It also warned that “life-threatening” surf and rip currents would be present along much of the east coast of the U.S. this week, adding that beachgoers should follow the advice of lifeguards and local authorities.
In New York City closed its beaches to swimming on Wednesday and Thursday, and Governor Kathy Hochul ordered three state beaches on Long Island to prohibit swimming through Thursday.
The warnings come days after 130mph winds and torrential rainfall battered the Caribbean and left tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans without power, with Erin later upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane.
The hurricane formed on August 11 from a tropical wave that moved across the Cabo Verde Islands and was upgraded on August 15 – becoming one of the fastest-intensifying hurricanes on record.
Storm surge flooding possible across Outer Banks, in NC
The National Hurricane Storm Surge center has warned that storm surge flooding, accompanied by significant wave impacts, is possible from Hurricane Erin along the Outer Banks of North Carolina beginning later today.
New York City public beaches closed due to Hurricane Erin
New York City mayor Eric Adams has announced that swimming in the ocean at public city beaches will be prohibited over the next two days.
“NYC public beaches will be closed for swimming Wednesday, August 20 and Thursday, August 21 due to high risk of rip currents from Hurricane Erin,” Adams said in a post on X.
“Rip currents can sweep even strong swimmers out to sea quickly.”
Beachgoers warned against swimming at 'most U.S. East Coast beaches'
The National Hurricane Center has now advised beachgoers against swimming at “most” U.S. East coast beaches due to “life-threatening surf and rip currents.”
Hurricane Erin: Path and Trajectory
Per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, here is the latest on the path and trajectory of Hurricane Erin.
Erin is expected to produce life-threatening surf and rip currents along the beaches of the Bahamas, much of the east coast of the U.S., Bermuda, and Atlantic Canada during the next several days.
Storm surge flooding and tropical storm conditions are expected in the North Carolina Outer Banks beginning Wednesday or Wednesday night. The storm surge will be accompanied by large waves, leading to significant beach erosion and overwash making some roads impassible.
Tropical storm conditions are possible on Thursday along the southeastern coast of Virginia.
Such conditions are also possible on Bermuda on Thursday and Friday.
Interests elsewhere along the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts, and Atlantic Canada, should also monitor the progress of Erin as strong winds are possible Thursday through Saturday.
North Carolina Governor provides update on storm
In an update Wednesday morning, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein said that a statewide state of emergency had been declared.
Stein said that the presence of “life-threatening” rip currents meant that “no one should be in the ocean.”
“Right now, I want to emphasize the importance of taking this storm seriously, because it’s a serious storm and conditions can deteriorate quickly,” he said.
The governor added that several local states of emergency have been declared in various counties including evacuation orders.
Three swift-water rescue teams and 200 National Guardsmen are already on standby, as well as three Chinook helicopters in Georgia, that are ready to provide aid should it be needed.
Story so far: Hurricane Erin dramatically shifts trajectory after lashing the Caribbean with rain and high winds
Here’s where we are so far:
Hurricane Erin made a sudden shift in trajectory as Category 2 winds raced towards the U.S. East Coast.
Days after 130mph winds and torrential rainfall battered the Caribbean and left tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans without power, fears grew that Erin would slam into the U.S. as a Category 2 hurricane this week.
In an early morning advisory on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami confirmed the storm was unlikely to make U.S. landfall after veering northwest toward open waters.
James Liddell has more:
Hurricane Erin shifts trajectory after lashing the Caribbean with rain and high winds
Hurricane Erin approaches U.S. East Coast
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Hurricane Erin, as the storm approaches the U.S. East Coast.
Forecasters have warned that the weather system is set to bring “powerful” waves that could reach up to 20 feet high.
The National Hurricane Center warned Wednesday that tropical storm force winds and surge conditions would increase in the Outer Banks region of North Carolina and portions of coastal Virginia throughout the day.
It also warned that “life-threatening” surf and rip currents would be present along much of the east coast of the U.S. this week, adding that beachgoers should follow the advice of lifeguards and local authorities.
