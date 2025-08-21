Hurricane Erin updates: Life-threatening waves pound North Carolina coast as storm moves north
More than 2,000 people were evacuated by ferry from Ocracoke Island, part of the Outer Banks, according to the state governor’s office
Hurricane Erin has battered North Carolina's Outer Banks with strong winds and waves, flooding part of its main highway and surging under beachfront homes.
Forecasters have predicted the Atlantic storm will peak Thursday and said it could regain strength and once again become a major hurricane, Category 3 or greater, although it is not now forecast to make landfall along the U.S. East Coast, instead turning farther out to sea.
Tropical storm conditions are nevertheless anticipated over parts of the Outer Banks and the coast of Virginia, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.
As Erin’s outer bands brushed the Banks, water poured onto the main route connecting the barrier islands and a handful of stilted homes precariously perched above the beach. By Wednesday evening, officials had closed Highway 12 on Hatteras Island as the surge increased and waves rose.
More than 2,000 people were evacuated by ferry from Ocracoke Island, the governor’s office said, adding that the service “will continue as long as the weather holds.”
The hurricane formed on August 11 from a tropical wave that moved across the Cape Verde Islands and was upgraded on August 15, becoming one of the fastest-intensifying on record.
Photos show devastation to North Carolina Highway 12 caused by Erin
North Carolina authorities warn residents to stay off roads ahead of further high tides
North Carolina authorities have urged residents to stay off the roads on Thursday ahead of further high tides and hazardous conditions this evening.
“The good news is, is our NCDOT pros are out there doing their best to clear it and open it up... But while it's closed, people need to stay off the road,” ,” State Emergency Management Director Drew Pearson told CNN News Central.
“We're doing our best to take care of the people on Hatteras Island overnight. We didn't have any calls for assistance, which is a good thing.
“People have sheltered in place and are taking care of themselves, but people need to stay off the roads and give our NCDOT pros the time to take care of the road, and hopefully we'll get it open as quickly as possible.”
He added: “But we're not out of it yet. We got another high tide coming this evening.”
Recap: Summary of warnings in place
Here’s a reminder of the various warnings in place up the U.S. East Coast, per the National Hurricane Center.
- A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Cape Lookout to Duck, North Carolina.
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina to Chincoteague, Virginia, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.
- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda.
- A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.
- A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.
Dangerous conditions expected at beaches despite Erin moving on
Forecasters have warned that even though Hurricane Erin is set to move out into the open Atlantic, “dangerous conditions” may still prove hazardous for beach-goers over the weekend.
“Storm surge may impact beaches from the Delmarva coastline to southern New Jersey through late Thursday night,” according to Alex DaSilva, AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert.
“Several feet of water rise from Hurricane Erin may extend as far north as northern New Jersey and coastal areas near New York City.”
DaSilva added: “Even as Erin pushes out into the open Atlantic, dangerous conditions are expected at many beaches heading into the weekend.
“Do not let your guard down if you’re spending time at the beach on Friday or Saturday.
“It may seem like a nice beach day with sunshine and blue skies as the storm goes out to sea, but powerful rip currents will be lurking in the water through Saturday.”
Coastal flooding continuing in North Carolina, NHC warns
International Space Station captures view of Erin from space
In pictures: North Carolina braces for Hurricane Erin
Here’s the view from the shoreline as the Tar Heel State braced for its first major storm of the season.
