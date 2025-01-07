Why was Hulk Hogan booed on Netflix’s debut of Monday Night Raw?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Retired WWE legend Hulk Hogan found himself roundly booed by a stadium of wrestling fanatics on the opening night of Netflix’s Monday Night Raw this week.

The veteran star, 71, real name Terry Bollea, made a surprise appearance during the event at the Intuitive Dome in Inglewood in Los Angeles, on Monday night but did not receive the warm welcome he was clearly expecting.

Flanked by his longtime on-screen manager Jimmy Hart and sporting a vest bearing the name of Real American Beer –his new brew, which has just signed a multi-year partnership with the streaming giant – Hogan attempted to salvage the situation.

“You, the fans, have been my greatest tag team partner because you guys have stuck with me through thick and thin dudes,” he told the hecklers.

“You know, I got a new tag-team partner right now. I got Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer that I’ve teamed up [with].

“And in the past, I’ve had a whole bunch of partners down the line. I’ve had incredible partners like ‘ooh ya’ the Macho Man Randy Savage. I’ve had giant-size partners, like Andre the Giant.

“But the greatest partner the WWE has ever had, is the fact that tonight, we’re making history, and the WWE has tag-teamed up with Netflix, the greatest tag-team partner of all time.”

Persisting with the heavy-handed sales pitch, Hogan declared: “Well, let me tell you something brother! From the first time I stepped into the ring, I’ve always fought for something bigger than myself.

Hulk Hogan addresses the crowd during Monday Night Raw at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on January 6 2025 ( Getty )

“I’m thrilled to bring Real American Beer into the ring with WWE. Together, we’re bringing that pride to America, one beer, one match at a time, brother!”

It was not immediately clear why the crowd took exception to a man who first entered the ring in 1977 and went on to win six World Wrestling Entertainment championships, the last coming in 2002 when he defeated the now company CEO Triple H for as short reign, and be inducted into the WWE’s Hall of Fame not once but twice.

In 2015, he was temporarily removed from the WWE Universe when a shocking video emerged of him repeatedly using the n-word to describe his daughter’s rumored boyfriend. However in 2018, all was forgiven and Hogan once more began making appearances for the Connecticut-based promotion.

However, Hogan’s increasingly vocal support for President-elect Donald Trump might have been behind it, although wrestling is not generally known for attracting a liberal audience.

Meanwhile, the company itself is embedded with the Trump administration with founder Vince McMahon’s wife, Linda, set to take a role once more in the cabinet. Between 2016 and 2019, Linda served as Trump’s Small Business Administrator, now she will take on the role of Education Secretary.

Just days after Trump survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July last year, Hogan took to the stage on the final night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to introduced the presidential candidate.

Before tearing off his shirt in signature style, the wrestler told his audience: “What happened last week, when they took a shot at my hero and they tried to kill the next president of the United States, enough was enough.

“I said, ‘Let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother! Let Trump-a-mania rule again. Let Trump-a-mania, make America great again!’”

An extraordinary spectacle, Hogan repeated the performance at Trump’s notorious Madison Square Garden rally in October, although struggled to rip up his shirt on that occasion, his age seemingly catching up with him at last.