More than 100 homes damaged by tornado near Houston

More than 100 homes have been damaged after a tornado touched down in a residential area outside Houston

Via AP news wire
Monday 24 November 2025 20:49 EST

More than 100 homes have been damaged after a tornado touched down in a residential area outside Houston, authorities in Texas said Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Photos and drone video posted on Facebook by the Harris County Precinct 3 constable showed roofs with shingles ripped off. Some debris blocked roads.

The damage affected the Memorial Northwest neighborhood, according to the office of Mark Herman, the constable.

The Houston Fire Department dispatched five members of its saw team to cut up and remove toppled trees, spokesperson Rustin Rawlings said.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for southeastern Texas, including Houston, until 1 a.m. Tuesday. It also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of southeastern Texas.

