Former President Donald Trump arrived in the storm-ravaged swing state of Georgia Monday afternoon, where he is expected to speak on relief efforts. Trump and other Republicans have slammed the Biden administration on its response to Hurricane Helene.

President Joe Biden said he would visit impacted communities at a later date, so as not to disrupt response to the storm.

At least 116 people have been killed and hundreds more remain missing after the hurricane slammed into the southeast states, bringing catastrophic flooding.

In one hard-hit county in North Carolina – Buncombe County – at least 35 have died and fears are growing for around 600 people reported missing. Land slides have devastated southern Appalachia.

Deaths have also been reported in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee, since Helene made landfall in Florida last week and charted a deadly path through the US.

Now, with millions left without power, communications cut off and hundreds of roads in and out of the Carolinas closed due to damage, officials have warned of the challenges of getting crucial supplies such as water to those in need.

This comes as Tropical Storm Kirk is likely to become a hurricane on Tuesday.