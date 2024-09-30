Hurricane Helene latest: Hundreds still missing as Trump criticizes Biden’s response during Georgia visit
‘It looks like a bomb went off,’ Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said of his state, as deaths have now been reported in North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Tennesse
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Former President Donald Trump arrived in the storm-ravaged swing state of Georgia Monday afternoon, where he is expected to speak on relief efforts. Trump and other Republicans have slammed the Biden administration on its response to Hurricane Helene.
President Joe Biden said he would visit impacted communities at a later date, so as not to disrupt response to the storm.
At least 116 people have been killed and hundreds more remain missing after the hurricane slammed into the southeast states, bringing catastrophic flooding.
In one hard-hit county in North Carolina – Buncombe County – at least 35 have died and fears are growing for around 600 people reported missing. Land slides have devastated southern Appalachia.
Deaths have also been reported in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee, since Helene made landfall in Florida last week and charted a deadly path through the US.
Now, with millions left without power, communications cut off and hundreds of roads in and out of the Carolinas closed due to damage, officials have warned of the challenges of getting crucial supplies such as water to those in need.
This comes as Tropical Storm Kirk is likely to become a hurricane on Tuesday.
After jabs from Trump, WH retweets comments from Georgia governor regarding communication over Helene relief
Amid related comments from Former President Donald Trump, White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates retweeted a post sharing Monday remarks from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. The governor said he and President Biden had spoken yesterday.
“He offered that if there’s other things we need, just to call him directly, which, I appreciate that,” Kemp said.
Earlier Bates had posted the clip. Trump said Kemp was struggling to get the administration on the phone on Tuesday.
In an earlier briefing, Biden said Monday that Congress “may have to” come back to approve disaster funding. He also said he expects to travel to North Carolina as soon as Wednesday or Thursday.
Trump says politics of election don’t matter, sure federal government will ‘come through’ for Georgia
Speaking from Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday afternoon, former President Donald Trump said while the country was in the final weeks of the presidential election, “none of that matters” when a crisis hits.
“We’re not talking about politics now. We have to all get together and get this solved,” he said. “We need a lot of help.”
“We do need some help from the federal government. They have to get together, ideally, with the governor,” Trump said. He repeated a claim that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp had been trying to get the administration on the phone.
“I’m sure they’re going to come through,” he said, just minutes after remarking that Vice President Kamala Harris was out “looking for money.”
Former President Donald Trump says he spoke with Elon Musk about setting up Starlink internet in North Carolina
Speaking from Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday afternoon, former President Donald Trump said he had spoken with SpaceX founder and billionaire Elon Musk to try to set up Starlink internet in North Carolina.
“Elon will always come through. We know that,” he said.
Watch live: Trump speaks after Hurricane Helene brings devastation to home state Florida
Former President Donald Trump blasts Biden administration, Harris over Helene response
After touching down in Georgia early Monday afternoon, former President Donald Trump blasted the federal government over its response to impacts from Hurricane Helene.
Trump said that he had not personally reached out to the president, but claimed Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was having a “hard time” getting ahold of Biden.
“The Vice President is out campaigning, looking for money,” he said of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Former President Donald Trump arrives in Georgia
Asheville previously hailed as a climate haven
Western North Carolina’s city of Asheville, which was decimated by Hurricane Helene, was previously hailed as a climate resilient city.
It ranked in the top three of a list of US cities shared last year.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments