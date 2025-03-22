Boxing icon George Foreman dead at 76
Foreman was a two-time heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist
Legendary boxer George Foreman died Friday night at 76-years-old.
Foreman's family announced his death in an Instagram post on Friday evening.
"Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose," the family wrote.
Foreman was a two-time heavyweight champion and won Olympic gold in boxing when he was only 19-years-old. He remained a household name well after his boxing career ended thanks to the massive success of the George Foreman Grill, a dual-sided counter-top appliance that marketed on his name and image.
Details about his cause of death were not included in the family’s post.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments