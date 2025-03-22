Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boxing icon George Foreman dead at 76

Foreman was a two-time heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, DC
Friday 21 March 2025 22:32 EDT
Comments
(The Independent)

Legendary boxer George Foreman died Friday night at 76-years-old.

Foreman's family announced his death in an Instagram post on Friday evening.

"Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose," the family wrote.

Foreman was a two-time heavyweight champion and won Olympic gold in boxing when he was only 19-years-old. He remained a household name well after his boxing career ended thanks to the massive success of the George Foreman Grill, a dual-sided counter-top appliance that marketed on his name and image.

Details about his cause of death were not included in the family’s post.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in