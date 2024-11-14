Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Philadelphia man sustained third-degree burns “and has been left with disfiguring scars on his penis, testicles and thighs” following a hot tea spill while flying home aboard Frontier Airlines, according to a federal lawsuit obtained by The Independent.

Sean Miller’s injuries include “highly unsightly and embarrassing discoloration on his penis, scrotum/testicles,” along with “significantly decreased sensation in his penis,” “post-traumatic stress disorder,” and “lack of self-esteem,” plus at least one herniated disc he suffered while writhing in distress, the lawsuit states.

Miller, 56, was rushed to the hospital immediately upon landing, after which he was transferred to an area burn center for specialized treatment “due to the severity” of his wounds.

“Due to the tightly-situated plane seat configuration, Mr. Miller was unable to get up from his seat after the spill and, instead, was trapped in agonizing pain while his body was being burnt,” his attorney, Adam S. Barrist, told The Independent.

Miller, a warehouse worker, has been left with “permanent scarring” on and around his genitalia, and “has been encountering sexual dysfunction since this incident,” Barrist said.

open image in gallery Sean Miller was heading home from Myrtle Beach when he claims he was burned by hot tea while on a Frontier flight ( Getty Images )

“As a matter of standard practice, we don’t comment on pending litigation,” a Frontier spokesperson said in an email on Thursday.

Third-degree burns are the most grievous of all, according to the Stanford University healthcare system. They not only eat through the top two layers of skin, but also destroy nerve endings in the area and can damage the underlying bones, muscles, and tendons. Rehabilitation following third-degree burns can last months or even years.

Miller’s suit includes a long list of additional issues stemming from the spill, including pinched and damaged nerves, neck pain, embarrassment, emotional harm, and “strains, sprains, disc bulges and disc herniations throughout his body, the extent of which is presently unknown.”

The alleged mishap occurred September 20, on Frontier flight 4948 from Myrtle Beach to Philly, Miller’s lawsuit states. During the beverage service, Miller requested a cup of hot tea, which, according to the suit, was “presented to [him] filled to the brim, at an unsafely and unreasonably high temperature and without any form of a lid.”

open image in gallery Miller was rushed to the hospital immediately upon landing in Philadelphia ( Getty Images )

“The scalding hot water spilled between his legs, through his clothing and directly onto Mr. Miller’s genitalia,” leaving him crammed into his narrow seat while experiencing unimaginable torment, the suit goes on.

The flight was met on the ground by an ambulance, which took Miller to Jefferson Methodist Hospital, according to the suit. He was then brought to the Jefferson University Hospital Burn Center, it says.

Miller’s lawsuit says he has experienced “great physical and mental pain and anguish,” which will likely continue well into the future, “if not for the balance of his natural life.” Miller, who was unable to return to work for a period of time following the spill, has also incurred “substantial” medical expenses, the suit states.

Frontier, it contends, “had a duty to Mr. Miller to provide his requested hot beverage to him in a safe manner that would not subject him to potential injury and disfigurement.”

open image in gallery Attorney Adam Barrist says Frontier “had a duty to Mr. Miller to provide his requested hot beverage to him in a safe manner that would not subject him to potential injury and disfigurement.” ( Provided )

“Despite multiple letters sent to Frontier Airlines via FedEx overnight courier, I have received no communication, of any kind, back from Frontier Airlines, concerning, among other issues, the payment of my client’s past medical bills and payment for his ongoing treatment,” Barrist told The Independent. “It was, therefore, necessary to institute suit right away.”

In 2015, a 33-year-old man flying Ryanair from London to Dublin settled out of court with the airline over an incident in which he said his genitals and groin were horribly burned when a flight attendant accidentally poured boiling tea onto him. Ronald Furlong, who was forced to disrobe in the aisle of the plane and sit in a temporary seat for the remainder of the flight, was awarded an undisclosed amount for his troubles.

Miller is seeking a minimum of $150,000 for his injuries, plus additional damages to be determined by a jury.