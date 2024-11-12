Explosion at Louisville plant; reports of missing and trapped people
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Several people have been reported “missing and trapped” after reports of a large building explosion in Louisville, Kentucky.
According to officials, there was a "hazardous materials incident" at a facility along Payne Street – reportedly the Givaudan Sense Colour plant – prompting the shelter in place order for those within a one-mile radius.
Locals told WLKY that a loud boom was heard throughout the Louisville on Tuesday afternoon, thought to have come from the Clifton neighborhood of the city.
Responders from the Louisville Fire Department and other agencies were on the scene of the “large scale incident,” according to a post on X by the fire department.
More follows ...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments