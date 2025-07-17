The Epstein List: Full list of names revealed in unsealed court records
Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton are among the names included in court documents
After years of peddling conspiracy theories about the Jeffrey Epstein files, President Donald Trump is now attempting to shift focus away from the case and his relationship with the convicted sex offender.
The Trump administration continues to face backlash after a Department of Justice and FBI memo released last week stated that there was no evidence that the disgraced financier, who socialised with royalty and celebrities and was accused of running a large network of underage girls for sex, had a “client list.”
Trump has since accused his Democratic predecessors and officials from prior administrations of fabricating documents related to the case.
Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel and his deputy, Dan Bongino, have privately expressed frustration with the DOJ’s handling of the case, sources told CNN.
On Wednesday, Trump even turned on his MAGA base, branding his “PAST” supporters “weaklings” for buying into what he called the Democrats’ “bulls***” narrative.
The renewed focus on Epstein stems, in part, from Attorney General Pam Bondi's promise earlier this year that the public would receive “the full” unredacted files after the highly anticipated “first phase” release in February.
The nation’s top law enforcement officer publicly released about 200 pages of files, including a series of flight logs from Epstein’s private jet, a partly redacted “contacts list,” and a fully blacked-out list of “masseuses.”
MAGA fumed when the files contained no major new allegations about the convicted sex offender or his associates.
Much of the material released earlier this year was previously published during the prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s girlfriend and close confidant, two years after the disgraced financier died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on new charges of trafficking teenage girls.
Over the years, thousands of pages of records have been released through lawsuits, Epstein’s criminal dockets, public disclosures, and Freedom of Information Act requests.
In January 2024, a court unsealed nearly 1,000 pages of documents collected as evidence in a lawsuit filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide on April 26 at her home in Neergabby, Australia, against Maxwell.
Among more than 100 people mentioned in those documents were Trump, Prince Andrew, and former President Bill Clinton.
Being named in these documents does not indicate any wrongdoing related to Epstein or anyone else. The list includes many of Epstein’s accusers and alleged victims, as well as people with only tangential connections to Epstein who were pulled into the lawsuit against Maxwell
While judges, court staff, and legal representatives are excluded, here are some of the names that do appear in the legal records connected to Epstein:
- Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking in connection with Epstein’s activities
- Prince Andrew, Duke of York, second son of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain. Brother of King Charles III
- Bill Clinton, former US president
- Donald Trump, businessman and U.S. president
- Hillary Clinton, former first lady to Bill Clinton, US secretary of state under Barack Obama, and US presidential candidate
- David Copperfield, American stage magician
- John Connelly, New York police detective turned investigative journalist, who investigated Epstein
- Alan Dershowitz, prolific lawyer and media pundit who represented Epstein in 2006
- Leonardo DiCaprio, actor and film producer famous for his roles in Titanic and Inception
- Al Gore, former US vice president under Bill Clinton
- Richard Branson, British billionaire and business magnate, founder of the Virgin Group
- Stephen Hawking, British physicist and science author
- Ehud Barak, former Israeli prime minister
- Michael Jackson, famed musician known as the “King of Pop”
- Marvin Minsky, artificial intelligence pioneer
- Kevin Spacey, actor known for his roles in Se7en and House of Cards, was found not guilty of sexual assault in 2023
- George Lucas, American film director and creator of the Star Wars saga
- Jean Luc Brunel, French model agency boss and alleged Epstein co-conspirator who died in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial
- Cate Blanchett, Australian actor who starred in The Lord of the Rings and Tár
- Naomi Campbell, British model
- Heidi Klum, German-US model
- Sharon Churcher, British journalist
- Bruce Willis, actor famous for his roles in Die Hard and The Sixth Sense
- Sir Mick Jagger, lead singer of The Rolling Stones
- Bianca Jagger, activist and wife of The Rolling Stones frontman, Sir Mick Jagger
- Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico
- Cameron Diaz, actor who starred in Shrek and There’s Something About Mary
- Chris Rock, comedian and actor who starred in Beverly Hills Cop II
- Ralph Fiennes, actor who starred in the Grand Budapest Hotel
- Alec Baldwin, actor who starred in Pearl Harbor
- Courtney Love, guitarist, songwriter, actress who was married Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain
- Glenn Dubin, an American hedge fund manager who was allegedly Friends with Epstein
- Eva Andersson-Dubin, former Miss Sweden and wife of Glenn Dubin, who once dated Epstein
- Noam Chomsky, linguist and political philosopher
- Tom Pritzker, American tycoon and philanthropist
- Chris Tucker, American comedian and actor known for his role in the Rush Hour films
- Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, former wife of Prince Andrew
- Robert F Kennedy Jr, American politician and conspiracy theorist
- James Michael Austrich
- Juan and Maria Alessi, husband and wife, working at Epstein’s home in Florida
- Janusz Banasiak, served as Epstein’s Palm Beach house manager
- Bella Klein or Klen (documents differ), a former accountant in Epstein’s New York office
- Leslie or Lesley Groff (documents differ), Epstein’s former secretary, who was named as a co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal but reportedly will not be charged
- Victoria Bean
- Rebecca Boylan
- Dana Burns
- Ron Eppinger, sex trafficker
- Daniel Estes
- Annie Farmer, accused Epstein of sexual assault
- Maria Farmer, Annie Farmer’s sister, who also accused Epstein of sexual assault
- Anouska De Georgiou, a model who accused Epstein of rape
- Louis Freeh, former FBI director
- Frédéric Fekkai, celebrity hairstylist
- Alexandra Fekkai, son of celebrity hairstylist
- Jo Jo Fontanella, Epstein’s butler
- Doug Band, longtime Bill Clinton aide who says he urged Mr Clinton to cut ties with Epstein
- Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault
- Lynn Miller, mother of Virginia Giuffre
- Crystal Figueroa, sister of Anthony Figueroa, who dated Virginia Giuffre in the early 2000s
- Anthony Figueroa, Virginia Roberts’ former boyfriend
- Eric Gany
- Meg Garvin, represented Virginia Giuffre
- Sheridan Gibson-Butte,
- Ross Gow, Maxwell’s press agent
- Fred Graff
- Robert Giuffre
- Philip Guderyon
- Alexandra Hall
- Joanna Harrison
- Shannon Harrison
- Victoria Hazel
- Brittany Henderson
- Brett Jaffe
- Forest Jones
- Sarah Kellen, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal
- Adriana Ross, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal
- Carol Kess
- Dr Steven Olson
- Stephen Kaufmann
- Wendy Leigh, author
- Peter Listerman
- Tom Lyons
- Nadia Marcinkova, alleged friend of Epstein’s, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal
- Bob Meister
- Jamie Melanson
- Donald Morrell
- David Mullen
- David Norr
- Joe Pagano
- May Paluga
- Stanley Pottinger
- Detective Joe Recarey, former Palm Beach police officer who investigated reports of sexual abuse against children by Epstein
- Chief Michael Reiter, responsible for investigation of sexual abuse against children by Epstein
- Rinaldo and Debra Rizzo, husband and wife who worked for Epstein’s alleged friend Glenn Dubin
- Sky Roberts
- Kimblerley Roberts
- Lynn Roberts
- Haley Robson, named as a “teen recruiter” for Epstein in police documents
- Dave Rodgers, private jet pilot for Epstein
- Alfredo Rodriquez, butler at Epstein’s Florida home
- Scott Rothinson
- Forest Sawyer
- Dough Schoetlle,investigator
- Johanna Sjoberg, claims she was sexually abused while underage by Epstein. Also claimed Prince Andrew touched her breast
- Cecilia Stein
- Marianne Strong
- Mark Tafoya
- Emmy Taylor, Maxwell’s ex-personal assistant
- Brent Tindall
- Kevin Thompson
- Ed Tuttle
- Les Wexner, founder of L Brands and a former business partner of Epstein
- Abigail Wexner, wife of Les Wexner
- Cresenda Valdes
- Emma Vaghan
- Anthony Valladares
- Christina Venero, licensed massage therapist
- Maritza Vazquez
- Vicky Ward, investigative journalist and author who claims she was blocked from covering Epstein’s misdeeds while working at Vanity Fair
- Jarred Weisfield
- Sharon White
- Courtney Wild
- Daniel Wilson
- Mark Zeff, New York decorator
- Kelly Spamm, unknown person listed as flying on Epstein’s private jet
- Alexandra Dixon, unknown person listed in Epstein’s ‘little black book’
- Alfredo Rodriguez, Epstein’s former household manager, jailed in 2012 for hiding and trying to sell Epstein’s ‘black book’
- Ricardo Legorreta, Mexican designer listed as a passenger on Epstein’s private jet
- Dr Chris Donahue, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre, included on a list of all her previous medical providers requested by Maxwell’s defence team
- Dr Wah Wah, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Judith Lightfoot, psychologist who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Karen Kutikoff, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Carol Hayek, psychiatrist who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr John Harris, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Darshanee Majaliyana, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Mona Devansean, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Scott Robert Geiger, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Michele Streeter, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Donna Oliver, physician assistant who treated Virginia Giuffre