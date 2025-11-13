Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeffrey Epstein has garnered international attention for his crimes and alleged connection to powerful people while abusing girls for years.

The disgraced financier died by suicide in a New York prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. His case continues to be in the public eye for his alleged ties to the famous - and names that are found in his alleged contact book.

Those names include Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson and former Prince Andrew.

While those named in the book have not been accused of any wrongdoing, it hasn't stopped conspiracy theorists and the public from speculating on a connection.

Trump had campaigned on releasing more information about the Epstein investigation. In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi released more than 100 pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein - though much of the information was already publicly available. In July, the Justice Department released a memo stating that Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in 2019, that no further investigation was warranted, and the DOJ found no evidence to support the existence of a “client list,” in which the disgraced financier allegedly kept a ledger of rich, famous and powerful names involved in his trafficking ring.

That set off a wave of MAGA fury that has divided the party.

Later in July, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump drew a bawdy birthday card — including an illustration of a naked woman — for Epstein’s 50th birthday along with a note that read: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.” Trump denied being involved with the card and sued the Journal over it.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein case continues to remain the public’s eye. Here is a look at the name is his alleged contact book. ( AFP via Getty Images )

In August, the DOJ released a transcript of top officials’ two-day interview with Ghislaine Maxwell from the month earlier, during which she “never” witnessed “in any inappropriate setting in any way” involving the president.

In September, the House Oversight Committee made the birthday card public as well as the entirety of his 2003 birthday book that contains letters from prominent other figures, such as billionaire Leon Black and famed defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, among others. That same month, members of Congress launched a bipartisan effort to force a vote on releasing the records. The effort was stymied by the government shutdown, which began October 1.

In October, Nobody’s Girl — the posthumous memoir of Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre — provided new revelations about the “client list,” claiming that Epstein videotaped bedrooms and bathrooms in his various homes to give him, what Giuffre called, “power over others.” That month, Trump said he’d “take a look at” a potential pardon for Maxwell.

In November, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that refer to Donald Trump. One email from Epstein to Maxwell alleges that Trump “spent hours” at Epstein’s house with a victim. Trump did not send or receive any of the emails and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

open image in gallery House Democrats in November released an email exchange between Epstein and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell that referenced Donald Trump. ( US Department of Justice )

open image in gallery Epstein spent decades sexually abusing children and was accused of engaging in child sex trafficking. ( Florida Department of Law Enforcement )

Part of the information released by federal officials has included Epstein’s contact book.

Being named in the documents does not indicate wrongdoing related to Epstein or anyone else. The list of names includes alleged victims, accusers and people tangentially connected to Epstein who were pulled into the civil or criminal lawsuits against Maxwell. For example, both former president Clinton and Trump have been named in connection to Epstein because both traveled on Epstein’s private jet at one point in time. But neither has been formally accused of wrongdoing and deny any involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

The names included in the documents previously released have been listed below.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking in connection to Epstein’s activities

Former Prince Andrew, Duke of York, second son of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain. Brother of King Charles III

Bill Clinton, former president listed on flight logs

President Donald Trump listed on flight logs and in Epstein’s book

Marla Maples, the former wife of Donald Trump listed on flight logs

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of Marla Maples and Donald Trump listed on flight logs

Alan Dershowitz, prolific lawyer and media pundit who represented Epstein in 2006 listed on flight logs and in Epstein’s book

Jean Luc Brunel, French model agency boss and alleged Epstein co-conspirator who died in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial

Michael Jackson, famed musician known as the “King of Pop” named in Epstein’s book

Marvin Minksy, artificial intelligence pioneer listed on flight logs

Naomi Campbell, British model listed on flight logs

Courtney Love, American singer named in Epstein’s book

Mick Jagger, English musician and frontman of the The Rolling Stones named in Epstein’s book

Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico named in Epstein’s book

Glenn Dubin, an American hedge fund manager who was allegedly friends with Epstein listed on flight logs and named in Epstein’s book

Eva Andersson-Dubin, former Miss Sweden and wife of Glenn Dubin, who once dated Epstein listed on flight logs and named in Epstein’s book

Tom Pritzker, American tycoon and philanthropist listed on flight logs

Chris Tucker, American comedian and actor known for his role in the Rush Hour films named in Epstein’s book

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, former wife of Prince Andrew listed on flight logs

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services named in Epstein’s book

Mary Kennedy, the late wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. named in Epstein’s book

Dana Burns listed on flight logs

Frédéric Fekkai, celebrity hairstylist listed on flight logs and named in Epstein’s book

Alexandra Fekkai, son of celebrity hairstylist listed on flight logs and named in Epstein’s book

Jo Jo Fontanella, Epstein’s butler listed on flight logs

Doug Band, longtime Bill Clinton aide who says he urged Clinton to cut ties with Epstein listed on flight logs

Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault

Eric Gany named in Epstein’s book

Sheridan Gibson-Butte listed on flight logs

Shelly Harrison listed on flight logs

Victoria Hazell listed on flight logs

Forest Sawyer listed on flight logs

Sarah Kellen, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal listed on flight logs

Adriana Mucinska, formerly Ross, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal listed on flight logs

Peter Marino, listed on flight logs

Nadia Marcinkova, alleged friend of Epstein’s, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal listed on flight logs

David Mullen, listed on flight logs

Joe Pagano, listed on flight logs

Kristy Rodgers, listed on flight logs

Patsy Rodgers, listed on flight logs

Mark Epstein, brother of Jeffrey Epstein listed on flight logs

Emmy Taylor, Maxwell’s ex-personal assistant listed on flight logs

Brent Tindall, chef for Epstein listed on flight logs

Ed Tuttle, listed on flight logs

Les Wexner, founder of L Brands and a former business partner of Epstein, named in Epstein’s book

Abigail Wexner, wife of Les Wexner, named in Epstein’s book

Cresencia Valdez, listed on flight logs

Maritza Vasquez, former bookkeeper for Jean-Luc Brunel, listed on flight logs

Sharon Reynolds, listed on flight logs

Courtney Wild, listed on flight logs

Mark Zeff, New York decorator, named in Epstein’s book

Kelly Spamm, listed on flight logs

Alexandra Dixon, listed on flight logs