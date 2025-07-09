The Latest: Supreme Court will allow Trump’s plans to downsize the federal workforce to go ahead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Supreme Court cleared the way for President Donald Trump’s plans to cut down on the size of the federal workforce, despite warnings from experts that vital government services will be lost and hundreds of thousands of federal employees will be out of their jobs.

There have been no official numbers for the job cuts, which have been led by the Department of Government Efficiency, but tens of thousands of federal workers have been fired, have left their jobs via deferred resignation programs or have been placed on leave.

Also Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was back at the White House to meet with Trump. Officials offered scant details on what the two were discussing.

Netanyahu told reporters in the Capitol earlier that the two see “eye to eye” on the issue of destroying Hamas and added that the cooperation and coordination between Israel and the United States is currently the best it has ever been during Israel’s 77-year-history.

The latest:

Trump Media files for ‘Crypto Blue Chip ETF’ with SEC

The president continues to expand his crypto-related offerings, this time with a planned exchange-traded fund tied to the prices of five popular cryptocurrencies.

Trump Media & Technology Group, a Florida company that operates the Truth Social media platform, announced Tuesday that it filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for approval to launch the “Crypto Blue Chip ETF” later this year.

Trump Media did not immediately return a request for comment.

Cryptocurrency-based ETFs make it easier for investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies without having to buy them directly. These funds have exploded in popularity since bitcoin ETFs began trading in U.S. markets last year.

The SEC released new guidelines last week for crypto ETF issuers as part of the Trump administration’s push to create a more welcoming regulatory environment for crypto-related companies. The agency has also dropped or paused several enforcement actions against crypto companies since Trump took office.

▶ Read more about Trump Media and the Crypto Blue Chip ETF

Los Angeles files to join lawsuit over immigration raids

The lawsuit was filed by immigrant rights groups last week. It seeks a temporary restraining order to stop the Trump administration from targeting people in the raids based on their race and denying detainees due process.

“This cannot become routine, to send militarized troops into our streets without reasonable suspicion, without probably cause, to round people up and take them away,” City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto said.

Soto said the lawsuit does not seek to block immigration enforcement but rather the “unconstitutional manner” in which the government is doing it.

“What we have experienced over these last few weeks has just been shocking,” Mayor Karen Bass said.

Officials announced the city’s filing at a Tuesday news conference.

Trump teases more letters on trade being sent to US trading partners Wednesday

“We will be releasing a minimum of 7 Countries having to do with trade, tomorrow morning, with an additional number of Countries being released in the afternoon,” the president said Tuesday night in a post on his social platform.

Trump has for several days teased letters listing tariffs that the administration plans to impose on different countries — even as it also continues to negotiate trade deals.

Trump aides meet with Qatari officials to discuss Gaza ceasefire negotiations

Ahead of the president's meeting with Netanyahu on Tuesday, senior administration officials met with Qatari officials at the White House to discuss details of the ceasefire and hostage negotiations.

That’s according to a White House official who was not authorized to comment publicly about the meeting and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Qataris have played the role of mediator with Hamas throughout the Israel-Hamas war and have played a similar role between the U.S. and Iran over the years.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff is to head to the Qatari capital of Doha later this week when the indirect negotiations with Hamas are expected to continue.

Pentagon: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not act without consulting Trump

Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson issued that denial Tuesday after the president privately expressed frustration with Pentagon officials for announcing a pause in some deliveries of defensive weapons to Ukraine last week — a move that he felt wasn’t properly coordinated with the White House, according to three people familiar with the matter.

“It is the job of the Secretary of Defense to make military recommendations to the commander-in-chief. Secretary Hegseth provided a framework for the President to evaluate military aid shipments and assess existing stockpiles. This effort was coordinated across government,” Wilson said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“The Department will continue to give the President robust options regarding military aid to Ukraine, consistent with his goal of bringing this tragic war to an end and putting America first,” the statement continued.

— Aamer Madhani, Seung Min Kim and Tara Copp

Residents still shaken a day after federal authorities march through Los Angeles’ MacArthur Park

After federal officers and National Guard troops descended on the park west of downtown LA, immigrant residents of the surrounding neighborhood were coming to grips with an operation that local officials said seemed designed to sow fear.

Fernando Rodriguez closed down his variety store near MacArthur Park after seeing flyers warning of immigration enforcement.

“You look Latino, they take you. Even if you show papers, they say they’re fake,” he said. “What they’re doing is evil.”

The Department of Homeland Security would not say what the purpose of the operation was, why it ended abruptly or whether anyone was arrested Monday.

More than 4,000 California National Guard and hundreds of U.S. Marines have been deployed in Los Angeles since June against the wishes of Gov. Gavin Newsom. Last week the military announced that about 200 of those troops would return to their units to fight wildfires.

▶ Read more about what residents are saying the day after the operation

Kristi Noem says people will welcome TSA’s new shoes policy at airport checkpoints

“I think most Americans will be very excited to see they will be able to keep their shoes on,” the Homeland Security secretary said, “and it will be a much more streamlined process.”

Earlier in the day she announced the reversal of a policy put in place almost 20 years ago requiring people to remove their footwear at the checkpoints.

Noem said a pilot program showed the Transportation Security Administration has the equipment needed to keep airports and aircraft safe while allowing people to remain shod.

As US abruptly ends support, Liberia faces empty health clinics and unplanned pregnancies

Roseline Phay, a 32-year-old farmer in the West African nation, and her partner have two daughters, and they barely make ends meet.

Determined not to have more children, she went to a health worker in her village, but contraception pills, implants and condoms had run out. Phay trekked for hours on red clay roads to the nearest clinic, but they had no contraceptives either. Phay repeated the trip four times.

Then she got pregnant. She had to wean her daughter Pauline off breastfeeding, she said, and the girl became so badly malnourished that she almost died. The U.S. cuts left no therapeutic food to give her, and she is still ill. Meanwhile Phay must continue farming throughout her pregnancy, she said, or “I will not eat.”

Weeks earlier the Trump administration suspended most foreign aid through the U.S. Agency for International Development, which paid for medications in Liberia’s public clinics.

Phay is among millions across Africa who have seen their lives upended after the U.S. aid cuts. In Liberia, the American support made up almost 2.6% of the gross national income, the highest percentage anywhere in the world, according to the Center for Global Development.

▶ Read more about Liberia and U.S. aid cuts

Trump administration pulls back on plans to rewrite Biden-era asbestos ban

The administration is dropping plans to allow continued use of the last type of asbestos legally allowed in U.S. manufacturing after an outcry from asbestos opponents.

The Environmental Protection Agency said in a court filing Monday that it will now defend the Biden administration’s ban of chrysotile asbestos, which is used in products like brake blocks and sheet gaskets.

The carcinogenic chemical has been mostly phased out, but last year the agency sought to finish the decadeslong fight with a comprehensive ban. The EPA said in 2024 that “exposure to asbestos is known to cause lung cancer, mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, and laryngeal cancer, and it is linked to more than 40,000 deaths in the U.S. each year.”

The EPA had said in a federal appeals court filing last month that parts of the ban may have gone “beyond what is necessary to eliminate the unreasonable risk” and that other options such as requiring workplace protection measures might eliminate that risk.

South Sudan says it has 8 men removed from the US

South Sudanese authorities confirmed custody of the men Tuesday. Foreign ministry spokesperson Apuk Ayuel told reporters that they arrived at Juba International Airport on Saturday following “standard deportation procedures undertaken” by the U.S. government.

The men hail from Cuba, Laos, Mexico, Myanmar, Vietnam and South Sudan. They are part of a case that went to the Supreme Court, which permitted their removal. Trump administration officials said they were convicted of violent crimes in the U.S.

The men are “under the care of the relevant authorities who are screening them and ensuring their safety and well-being,” Ayuel said, without specifying where they were being held.

U.S. authorities said Friday that the eight, who were removed in May and held for weeks at a U.S. military base in Djibouti, arrived in South Sudan after the Supreme Court cleared the way for their transfer.

Travelers no longer have to remove their shoes during security screenings at US airports

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the new policy Tuesday, ending the ritual put in place almost 20 years ago. It takes effect nationwide immediately.

Noem said a pilot program showed that the Transportation Security Administration has the equipment needed to keep airports and aircraft safe while allowing people to remain shod.

While shoe removal no longer is standard procedure, some travelers still may be asked to take off their footwear “if we think additional layers of screening are necessary,” she added.

Security screening sans shoes became a requirement in 2006, several years after “shoe bomber” Richard Reid’s failed attempt to take down a flight from Paris to Miami in late 2001.

All passengers between the ages of 12 and 75 were required to remove their shoes, which were scanned along with carry-on luggage.

Trump’s previous tariff push terrified the world economy. He’s betting this time is different

The last time the president rolled out tariffs this high, financial markets quaked, consumer confidence crashed and his popularity plunged.

In his new round of tariffs being announced this week, Trump is essentially tethering the entire world economy to his instinctual belief that import taxes will deliver factory jobs and stronger growth in the U.S., rather than the inflation and slowdown predicted by many economists.

There are three possible outcomes. Trump could prove most economic experts wrong, and the tariffs could deliver growth as promised. Or he could retreat again on tariffs before their Aug. 1 start. Or he could damage the economy.

▶ Read more about the new tariffs and Trump’s bet

Trump on past presidents: Ike was ‘underrated,’ FDR ‘amazing,’ Polk ‘sort of a real-estate guy’

The president shared his unique takes on various predecessors and their portraits while discussing his White House redecorating efforts.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Trump explained how he personally selected portraits to redecorate the White House’s Cabinet Room, and admitted to sometimes liking the frames as much as the portraits they surrounded.

He noted that James K. Polk was “sort of a real estate guy” and called Dwight Eisenhower underrated.

He referred to the “great Andrew Jackson” and said Franklin D. Roosevelt was “amazing.”

As he has in the past, Trump also heaped praise on William McKinley and his love of tariffs.

Army will end most of its ceremonial horse programs and adopt out the animals

The Army’s history is closely tied to its cavalry, soldiers who rode into battle on horseback.

But it announced Tuesday that it’s moving toward a future without the ceremonial horses and will put most of them up for adoption.

However the service will keep operating the Old Guard ceremonial caisson units at Joint Base San Antonio and Arlington National Cemetery for burial honors.

Ceremonial cavalry units will be closed down at several bases including Fort Cavazos in Texas, whose horses were showcased during the military parade in Washington on June 14, which was the Army’s 250th anniversary and also Trump’s birthday.

The Army estimates that closing down the units will save about $2 million a year, spokesperson Steve Warren said.

Trump avoids talk of scrapping FEMA after more than 100 killed in Texas flash flood

The president has avoided talking about his plan to scrap the federal disaster response agency after the catastrophic flash flood in Texas that killed more than 100 people, including children attending a girls-only camp.

Asked shortly after the disaster whether he still intended to phase out the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Trump said it wasn’t the right time to talk about it. Nor did he mention such plans during a nearly two-hour meeting with his Cabinet on Tuesday.

Instead Trump opened the meeting by having Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem talk about her visit to Kerrville, Texas, a day after floodwaters swept away riverside campers and homeowners in the wee hours of the Fourth of July holiday.

▶ Read more about Trump, FEMA and the Texas floods

Wall Street ends mixed amid Trump’s new tariff deadlines

Wall Street ended mixed a day after a broad sell-off in response to the Trump administration setting new tariffs on more than a dozen nations.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite was little changed.

The sluggish trading came a day after the S&P 500 had its biggest drop since June as the president announced a 25% tax on imports from Japan and South Korea and new tariff rates on other nations scheduled to go into effect Aug. 1.

The S&P 500 remains near the record it set last week.

Netanyahu is back at the White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived back at the White House for another meeting with Trump.

Netanyahu’s motorcade pulled up in the late afternoon but was out of sight of gathered journalists. He headed into a meeting with Trump.

The White House has offered scant details on what the two were discussing this time.

Trump hosted a dinner for Netanyahu on Monday night. That was billed as being closed to reporters, but the White House later granted access and Trump took questions.

Impacted agencies are expected to include Veterans Affairs and Social Security Administration

Among the agencies affected by the order are the departments of Agriculture, Energy, Labor, the Interior, State, the Treasury and Veterans Affairs.

It also applies to the National Science Foundation, Small Business Association, Social Security Administration and Environmental Protection Agency.

Groups that sued to stop Trump’s cuts react to the Supreme Court’s decision

The labor unions and nonprofits that sued over the downsizing offered the justices several examples of what would happen if it were allowed to take effect, including cuts of 40% to 50% at several agencies. Baltimore, Chicago and San Francisco were among cities that also sued.

“Today’s decision has dealt a serious blow to our democracy and puts services that the American people rely on in grave jeopardy. This decision does not change the simple and clear fact that reorganizing government functions and laying off federal workers en masse haphazardly without any congressional approval is not allowed by our Constitution,” the parties that sued said in a joint statement.

Supreme Court clears the way for Trump’s plans to downsize the federal workforce

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for President Donald Trump’s plans to downsize the federal workforce despite warnings that critical government services will be lost and hundreds of thousands of federal employees will be out of their jobs.

The justices overrode lower court orders that temporarily froze the cuts, which have been led by the Department of Government Efficiency.

The court said in an unsigned order that no specific cuts were in front of the justices, only an executive order issued by Trump and an administration directive for agencies to undertake job reductions.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the only dissenting vote, accusing her colleagues of a “demonstrated enthusiasm for greenlighting this President’s legally dubious actions in an emergency posture.”

Trump caught off guard by Pentagon’s abrupt move to pause Ukraine weapons deliveries, AP sources say

President Donald Trump’s decision to send more defensive weapons to Ukraine came after he privately expressed frustration with Pentagon officials for announcing a pause in some deliveries last week — a move that he felt wasn’t properly coordinated with the White House, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The Pentagon, which announced last week that it would hold back some air defense missiles, precision-guided artillery and other weapons pledged to Ukraine because of what U.S. officials said were concerns that American stockpiles were in short supply. Trump said Monday that the U.S. will have to send more weapons to Ukraine, effectively reversing the move.

Two of the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity about the sensitive internal discussions, said there was some internal opposition among Pentagon brass to the pause — coordinated by Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby — before it was announced.

One of the people described Trump as being caught “flat-footed” by the announcement.

Trump says his administration can protect the farm workforce without offering migrants ‘amnesty’

During his Cabinet meeting, Trump said his administration is “doing a work program” that will allow migrants from abroad working on farms to remain in the U.S., but that it won’t qualify as “amnesty.”

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins then spoke up, saying that Trump’s broader crackdown on immigration means that “mass deportation continues, but in a strategic way” and that officials can keep “ensuring that our farmers have the labor that they need.”

She said officials would promote automation and growing the agricultural workforce using U.S. citizens. Trump then interrupted her to add, “We’ve gotta give the farmers the workers they need, but we’re not talking amnesty.”

Trump wraps up marathon meeting

The session with Cabinet officials lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes.

That’s long — but not as long as his last Cabinet meeting, which ran a full 2 hours.

Trump meeting with Netanyahu moved up

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the meeting with Trump has been pushed forward to 4:30 p.m., rather than 6 p.m.

Earlier, Netanyahu told reporters in the Capitol that the two see “eye to eye” on the issue of destroying Hamas and added that the cooperation and coordination between Israel and the United States is currently the best it has ever been during Israel’s 77-year-history.

Trump talks decorating

During a Cabinet meeting, the president took a detour to talk about how he’s updated the furnishings around the White House.

“It’s really become quite a beautiful place.”

He talked about choosing paint colors and deciding whether to add more gold accents. He also pointed at the portraits of historical presidents on the walls, lingering on the ornamental frames.

“I’m a frame person. Sometimes I like the frames more than I like the pictures.”

Trump also said he relocated a grandfather clock from the State Department to the White House, drawing a laugh from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was sitting to his right.

“If I see anything that I like, I’m allowed to take it,” Trump said.

Vance says he was ‘skeptical’ they could get Trump’s legislation passed on time

Sitting across from Trump, the vice president admitted something — “I never told you this, but I was skeptical we would be able to get this thing done by July 4th.”

He congratulated the White House staff for working together so well.

Trump said it was important to have everything combined in one piece of legislation, including tax cuts, border security and other proposals.

“It had something for everyone,” Trump said

Trump says he’s staying out of upcoming New York City mayoral election

Asked how Republicans should vote in November, Trump said, “I’m not getting involved.”

But that was after he criticized the Democratic nominee, Zohran Mamdani as a “disaster” who has sold New Yorkers a “good line of bull----.”

He said Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate, “runs every four years” and noted that Eric Adams is the current officeholder. Adams, a Democrat, is running as an independent.

Trump also threatened a federal takeover of New York City if Mamdani were to be elected.

Trump says he and Netanyahu will meet again Tuesday

Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be back at the White House on Tuesday to meet with him.

“He’s coming over later,” Trump said at midday during a Cabinet meeting.

The leaders met over dinner on Monday night as Trump looks to push Israel and Hamas militants into ending their war in Gaza.

Trump also complained that Netanyahu was being treated “unfairly” by his government. That was a reference to the prime minister’s corruption trial.

Netanyahu praises American-Israeli relations, says ‘closer on hostage’ deal

Netanyahu said that Israeli troops “fought like lions” in military strikes on Iran and thanked American support.

The Israeli prime minister added that throughout Israel’s history there has “never been the degree of coordination, of cooperation and trust between America and Israel as we have today.”

He added that “it may be very likely” that he and Trump will meet again during his next trip. “This is having a great change in our region. There are opportunities for peace that we intend to realize. We’re working together on this,” Netanyahu said.

The prime minister said Israel was “closer” to a ceasefire deal with Hamas but declined to offer details about talks. “We’re certainly working on it,” Netanyahu said of a ceasefire deal and negotiations to free Israeli hostages in Gaza.

He continued that talks “need several parties, but we’re working on it diligently as we speak.”

“We have still to finish the job in Gaza, release all the hostages, eliminate and destroy Hamas’ military and governance capabilities, because Gaza must have a different future for our sake, or everything’s sake, and no country will settle for less,” said Netanyahu.

When asked whether he’d welcome congressional approval of more advanced bombers to Israel, Netanyahu declined to discuss his talks with Johnson but said: “Yeah, of course we’d like it, who wouldn’t want it?”

Trump says he’s putting a 50% tax on copper imports, possibly 200% on pharmaceutical drugs

Trump said that he will sign an order on Tuesday placing a 50% tariff on copper.

That import tax would match the rates charged on steel and aluminum, likely increasing the price of metals in the United States. Trump has defended the tariffs as helping to create factory jobs, though manufacturers have shed jobs so far during his presidency.

Trump also said he would be announcing tariffs on pharmaceutical drugs at a “very, very high rate, like 200%.”

Trump doubles down on his dislike of wind as an energy source

He says it’s an expensive form of energy and that windmills and wind farms are “very bad for beautiful surroundings.”

Trump also said this source of energy is inefficient because wind is intermittent.

“We need the kind of things that’s going to fire up our plants and it’s not going to be wind,” he said, referring to coal.

The president said “smart” countries don’t use wind and solar energy and that the U.S. is “brilliant.”

Trump says he talks ‘often’ with China’s leader

President Donald Trump told reporters at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting that he frequently talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and they have a good relationship.

“We speak often,′ Trump said.

It was unclear what “often” meant, but the two leaders had a 90-minute call in June.

Trump says some countries’ imports will be tariffed at 70%

Trump defended his setting of tariff rates by sending letters to other world leaders, saying that “some” countries will be paying rates of 60% and 70%.

Trump sent letters to the leaders of 14 countries on Monday, many of the rates being much lower than what he floated was possible at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

He defended the decision to send letters as part of his 90-day negotiating period drawing to a close because he couldn’t conduct talks with all of the countries in the rest of the world.

“It’s a better way,” Trump said. “It’s a more powerful way. And we send you a letter. You read the letter. I think it was well crafted.”

Trump comes to defense of Bondi amid scrutiny over Epstein files

President Donald Trump has leapt to the defense of Attorney General Pam Bondi amid fresh scrutiny from elements of his base over recent Justice Department revelations in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation.

Trump headed off a reporter’s Epstein-related questions for Bondi at a Cabinet meeting, chiding the journalist for asking “about a guy who’s been talked about for years” and suggesting the interest in the subject was a “desecration” at a time when the country was grappling with issues like the catastrophic Texas flooding.

The president’s response appeared to signal his continued support for Bondi even as she faces questions over the Justice Department’s acknowledgment in a memo on Monday that Epstein did not maintain a “client list.”

Bondi had previously suggested in a Fox News interview that a client list was “sitting on my desk” for review, but the attorney general said Tuesday that she was referring to the Epstein case file in general as being on her desk.