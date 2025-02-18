Delta plane flips over at Toronto airport leaving 18 injured, including child: Latest
All 80 people on the flight survived the accident
One child was among the 18 people transported to area hospitals with injuries after a Delta Airlines plane flying from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport flipped upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday.
The aircraft had 80 people on board, including 76 passengers and four crew members. All individuals were evacuated after the incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. local time.
Three air ambulance helicopters and two ambulances responded to the scene, Ornge, an ambulance service and medical transport company in the area, said. The majority of people on the flight had minor to moderate injuries.
The pediatric patient was transported via ambulance to The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. An adult male in his 60s and a female patient in her 40s were transported to area hospitals via helicopter.
It’s not yet known why the plane turned over upon arrival. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation and has deployed a team to the scene, the agency wrote on X.
Departures and arrivals have resumed after Toronto airport operations briefly ceased due to the crash.
FAA says all 80 crew and passengers evacuated
The Federal Aviation Administration says all Delta Air Lines Flight 4819 passengers and crew have been evacuated.
There were 80 people on board the aircraft, according to the agency. The flight was being operated by Endeavor Air and crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport around 2:45 p.m. local time.
Officials providing additional information Tuesday
More information will be provided as it’s available. Authorities are expected to hold more briefings on Tuesday as the situation continues to unfold.
Todd Aitken, Fire Chief of Greater Toronto Airports Authority, says 18 injured
Aitken confirmed the number of injured individuals is 18.
He said he would not speculate about what led to the crash but said the runway was dry and there were no crosswind conditions.
Earlier in the day, experts said harsh winds in the area might’ve contributed to the disaster.
Fire officials responded to the emergency with six engines, two district chiefs, a command vehicle and a tanker.
Officials did not answer questions during the news briefing.
About 30 percent of people on board were Canadian
Toronto Airport CEO Deborah Flint revealed 22 out of 76 people on board the flight were Canadian.
The remainder came from other countries, she said.
Hospital confirms child is in 'good condition'
SickKids, a Toronto hospital that received an injured pediatric patient, confirmed the child’s condition hours after they were transported to the medical facility.
“For privacy reasons, we are not able to share patient information,” a spokesperson said.
Airport CEO says 17 people injured
At least 17 people have been injured in the airport crash, Toronto Pearson CEO Deborah Flint said.
The development conflicts with earlier reports, specifically one from Delta Airlines, which said 18 people had been injured in the incident.
“At this time, we do not know of any of those passengers having critical injuries.” An area ambulance service said one child and two adults had been injured
Airport CEO says 'no loss of life' on crash
Deborah Flint CEO of Toronto Pearson International Airport confirmed there are no fatalities stemming from the incident in a news conference Monday evening.
Airport operators anticipate ongoing delays as two runways will be closed to allow investigators to examine the crash site.
“No airport CEO wants to have these type of press conferences,” Flint said, thanking emergency responders for their “heroic work.”
Some of the passengers and crew on board Delta Air Lines Flight 4819 have been reunited with their families and friends.
Those that haven’t are being cared for by airport staff as they wait for their loved ones, Flint continued.
She encouraged travelers to check with their respective airlines for any delays to their flight plans.
