Young Thug trial resumes after YSL codefendant stabbed in jail: Live
Young Thug is charged in a sprawling RICO trial which accuses YSL of being a criminal gang
The hotly-anticipated trial of the rapper Young Thug has resumed in a courtroom in Atlanta, Georgia, after a codefendant was stabbed in jail.
The trial has been plagued by delays. In May 2022, Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, was arrested and charged in a sprawling RICO indictment along with 27 other defendants.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis – who is using the same law to prosecute Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case – accused the suspects of being part of a criminal street gang named YSL or “Young Slime Life.”
According to prosecutors, the gang is responsible for multiple violent crimes, including murders, shootings, carjackings and racketeering.
Young Thug denies the accusations and insists YSL is simply his record label – Young Stoner Life.
The trial has been undoubtedly rocky. On Sunday, Shannon Stillwell, a YSL co-defendant, was stabbed “multiple times” in jail by a fellow inmate. Mr Stillwell is in stable condition, the Fulton County sheriff’s office said.
In mid-December, the judge issued a ruling ordering that Mr Stillwell be housed separately in jail to his co-defendants in light of the stabbing. The case is restarting on 2 January.
Next witness takes the stand: Sgt Sean Lenahan
Mr Lenahan works for the city of Dunwoody police department. He worked as a criminal investigator from 2012-2015, he said.
He is testifying about the same July 2015 incident allegedly involving Mr Williams.
The defence is trying to point out that only Mr May heard Mr Williams yelling the threats to him. He asked Mr Lenahan if any witness at the scene named or pointed to which of the men made the threats; none of the witnesses did.
Due to lack of corroboration, the DeKalb County DA’s office dismissed the case, the defence added.
YSL, defined
YSL takes on a few meanings in this trial.
According to its website, YSL stands for Young Stoner Life, a record label that includes artists Young Thug, Gunna, Yak Gotti, Unfoonk. They are all defendants in this trial.
The prosecution is arguing that “YSL” also stands for “Young Slime Life,” a “criminal street gang.”
During his opening remarks, Mr Steel discussed the alleged origins of “YSL.” He said the abbreviation stemmed from the “YSL” logo on Yves Saint Laurent pants.
Former police officer Mark Stevens testifies
Mr Stevens is testifying about the same mall incident in July 2015 involving Mr Williams.
At the time, he identified the person making threats to the director of security as Jeffery Williams, he testified.
He said that the security director was trying to get the men to cooperate and to issue them a “criminal trespass ban.” After the “threat was made,” the security guard let the men go, he added.
Who is Young Thug?
Born in 1991 as Jeffrey Lamar Williams, Young Thug is an Atlanta-born rapper. He also goes by the name Slime.
After starting his career at the age of 19, he signed with Gucci Mane’s record label, and went on to become one of the most influential artists on the contemporary hip-hop and trap music scene.
His first two albums “So Much Fun”, in 2019, and “Punk”, in 2021, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, as did his 2021 joint compilation album with Gunna, “Slime Language 2”.
Young Thug has also featured in multiple collaborations that have earned him several number one hits.
These include guest spots on Camila Cabello’s Havana in 2018, Travis Scott and MIA’s Franchise in 2020 and Drake and Future’s Way 2 Sexy in 2021, all of which topped the Billboard Hot 100.
He also co-wrote the hit song This Is America with Childish Gambino, real name Donald Glover, which became the first hip-hop track to win Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 2019.
Young Thug is also noted for his style, with a 2016 GQ article describing him as “a leader of the psychedelic fashion movement of rap hippies”.
“He is unapproachable. He radiates volatility. I can’t even imagine him making actual, on-purpose eye contact with another human,” the article states.
Dwight Hutchins takes the stand
Mr Hutchins testified that he used to work in security for 25 years until he had a stroke in 2020.
He said that he worked at Perimeter Mall from 2013 to 2015, which is the same place where Mr Williams was accused of making “terroristic threats” in July 2015.
When the prosecutor asked whether he encountered two ‘men on hoverboards, he said he remembered explaining to them why that wasn’t permitted. But they didn’t listen, Mr Hutchins testified.
He added that their demeanor toward him was “okay” But he contacted the director of security because he couldn’t “handle” dealing with them.
As they were leaving, he said they were yelling profanity, but didn’t remember which man was doing the yelling.
The indictment accuses Mr Williams of telling the security director that he “would shoot him in the face with a gun” if he approached.
Mr Hutchins allegedly wrote an incident report dated 7 July 2015 with his signature on it, but the witness said he didn’t remember writing the statement.
ICYMI: Trial was delayed for weeks after codefendant was stabbed in jail
The third week of the YSL trial got off to a dramatic start when one of the defendants was reportedly stabbed.
Defendant Shannon Stillwell “was stabbed in jail,” Max Schardt, his lawyer, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.
Willie Brown, an inmate at Rice Street Jail, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items in connection to the stabbing, according to a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office press release.
A fight erupted between Mr Brown and Mr Stillwell on the evening of 10 December — but it’s still not known what led to the fight. Mr Stillwell was “stabbed multiple times by Brown” and Mr Stillwell is in stable condition, the release stated.
The Young Thug trial is set to resume
The Young Thug trial is about to restart on 2 January after a weeks-long break following a YSL codefendant being stabbed in prison.
The trial was supposed to begin at 9.30am, but like consistent with this case so far, it is once again delayed.