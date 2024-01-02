Young Thug trial resumes after YSL codefendant stabbed in jail: Live
Young Thug is charged in a sprawling RICO trial which accuses YSL of being a criminal gang
Related video
The hotly-anticipated trial of the rapper Young Thug is underway in a courtroom in Atlanta, Georgia, following almost a year of delays.
In May 2022, Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, was arrested and charged in a sprawling RICO indictment along with 27 other defendants.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis – who is using the same law to prosecute Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case – accused the suspects of being part of a criminal street gang named YSL or “Young Slime Life.”
According to prosecutors, the gang is responsible for multiple violent crimes, including murders, shootings, carjackings and racketeering.
Young Thug denies the accusations and insists YSL is simply his record label – Young Stoner Life.
The trial has been undoubtedly rocky. On Sunday, Shannon Stillwell, a YSL co-defendant, was stabbed “multiple times” in prison by a fellow inmate. Mr Stillwell is in stable condition, the Fulton County sheriff’s office said.
On Monday, the judge issued a ruling ordering that Mr Stillwell be housed separately in jail to his co-defendants in light of the stabbing. On Tuesday, the judge announced that the case would resume in early January.
Radclif Henry testifies
Mr Henry is a patrol officer, who was dispatched to Grant Park after the call about the shooting. He approached someone who matched the description as a “Black male wearing all black” and the person went running. While he was chasing him, the suspect threw the firearm on the ground and then the officer picked it up and “made it safe.”
Officer Henry said he detained them and asked why he was running; he didn’t respond because “he was tired,” he said.
The officer said the gun came back as stolen.
More juror drama
Within the last 30 minutes, “you shared a video on your phone with” a sergeant, right? The judge asked before asking how she came across the video.
“I saw myself on the camera above us here,” and she asked where else she could be seen, including the viewing room. She was “concerned” after finding a video online that showed her on a live feed “in contravention of the court’s order,” as the judge put it.
Other jurors speak to the judge
The judge asked all the other jurors if they heard the first juror discussing “anything about the media”?
Despite the drama, court will resume session tomorrow
After the judge asked every juror whether they overheard the one juror discussing her concern with the sergeant. The judge encouraged jurors to keep off of social media apps to avoid any coverage of the trial. “Any apps, any news feeds, come off of those,” he said.
The court will start at 10am tomorrow and go until about 12:30pm.
House Judiciary GOP makes comparisons between Young Thug and Donald Trump trials
Both cases have been brought by Fulton County DA Fani Willis and both concern RICO charges.
Witnesses reluctant to describe Cleveland Ave area as low-income
What does YSL mean?
YSL takes on a few meanings in this trial.
According to its website, YSL stands for Young Stoner Life, a record label that includes artists Young Thug, Gunna, Yak Gotti, Unfoonk. They are all defendants in this trial.
The prosecution is arguing that “YSL” also stands for “Young Slime Life,” a “criminal street gang.”
During his opening remarks, Mr Steel discussed the alleged origins of “YSL.” He said the abbreviation stemmed from the “YSL” logo on Yves Saint Laurent pants.
WATCH: Awkward moment in court today
Who is Mariah the Scientist?
Mariah the Scientist is not only a singer-songwriter from Atlanta, but is also Young Thug’s girlfriend.
The pair made headlines recently when Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, released the song, “From a Man,” after she dropped “From a Woman.”
Mr Williams “is someone who supports and respects my vision wholeheartedly. There is a true balance in my femininity and his masculinity,” Mariah the Scientist said in October, according to Rolling Stone. “He’s the yang to my yin in every way.”
The couple also made headlines again this week after Mr Williams boasted a sweater featuring a wolf on it. Although some social media users thought he wore it as a jab to the prosecution — who called him the “head of the pack” of YSL and quoted The Jungle Book — Mariah the Scientist told WSBTV that wearing the sweater was a “pure coincidence.”
What is RICO?
RICO stands for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which is a state law in Georgia based on the 1970 federal law, allowing the prosecution of alleged criminal organizations.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis explained at a press conference following the 2022 indictment: “RICO is a tool that allows a prosecutor’s office and law enforcement to tell the whole story. We use it as a tool so they can have all the information they need to make a wise decision.”
Donald Trump and his 18 codefendants were also charged under this Georgia statute.