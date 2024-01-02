Young Thug trial resumes after YSL codefendant stabbed in jail: Live

✕ Close Related video

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The hotly-anticipated trial of the rapper Young Thug is underway in a courtroom in Atlanta, Georgia, following almost a year of delays.

In May 2022, Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, was arrested and charged in a sprawling RICO indictment along with 27 other defendants.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis – who is using the same law to prosecute Donald Trump in his Georgia election interference case – accused the suspects of being part of a criminal street gang named YSL or “Young Slime Life.”

According to prosecutors, the gang is responsible for multiple violent crimes, including murders, shootings, carjackings and racketeering.

Young Thug denies the accusations and insists YSL is simply his record label – Young Stoner Life.

The trial has been undoubtedly rocky. On Sunday, Shannon Stillwell, a YSL co-defendant, was stabbed “multiple times” in prison by a fellow inmate. Mr Stillwell is in stable condition, the Fulton County sheriff’s office said.

On Monday, the judge issued a ruling ordering that Mr Stillwell be housed separately in jail to his co-defendants in light of the stabbing. On Tuesday, the judge announced that the case would resume in early January.